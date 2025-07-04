Tipperary Name Unchanged Team for SHC Semi-Final as Kilkenny Bring Back Eoin Cody

🏑 Tipperary Name Unchanged Side as Kilkenny Bring Back Cody for All-Ireland Showdown

Tipperary and Kilkenny have announced their starting XVs ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Croke Park.

Tipperary boss Liam Cahill has kept faith with the same side that defeated Galway in the quarter-finals, showing no changes as they prepare for a massive clash with the Cats.

Kilkenny, meanwhile, have made two switches from the Leinster final win over Galway. Eoin Cody returns from injury to take his place in the forward line, while Shane Murphy also comes in. Tommy Walsh and Stephen Donnelly make way.

Throw-in is set for 4pm at Croke Park on Sunday, 7th July.

📋 Tipperary Team v Kilkenny (SHC Semi-Final)

1. Rhys Shelly

2. Ronan Doyle

3. Eoghan Connolly

4. Michael Breen

5. Craig Morgan

6. Ronan Maher (Captain)

7. Bryan O’Mara

8. Willie Connors

9. Paudie McGarry

10. Jake Morris

11. Alan Ormond

12. Sean O’Farrell

13. Diarmuid McCarthy

14. Jason McGrath

15. Jack Forde









