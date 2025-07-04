HomeGAATipperary Name Unchanged Team for SHC Semi-Final as Kilkenny Bring Back Eoin...
Tipperary Name Unchanged Team for SHC Semi-Final as Kilkenny Bring Back Eoin Cody

🏑 Tipperary Name Unchanged Side as Kilkenny Bring Back Cody for All-Ireland Showdown

Tipperary and Kilkenny have announced their starting XVs ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final at Croke Park.

Tipperary boss Liam Cahill has kept faith with the same side that defeated Galway in the quarter-finals, showing no changes as they prepare for a massive clash with the Cats.

Kilkenny, meanwhile, have made two switches from the Leinster final win over Galway. Eoin Cody returns from injury to take his place in the forward line, while Shane Murphy also comes in. Tommy Walsh and Stephen Donnelly make way.

Throw-in is set for 4pm at Croke Park on Sunday, 7th July.

📋 Tipperary Team v Kilkenny (SHC Semi-Final)

1. Rhys Shelly
2. Ronan Doyle
3. Eoghan Connolly
4. Michael Breen
5. Craig Morgan
6. Ronan Maher (Captain)
7. Bryan O’Mara
8. Willie Connors
9. Paudie McGarry
10. Jake Morris
11. Alan Ormond
12. Sean O’Farrell
13. Diarmuid McCarthy
14. Jason McGrath
15. Jack Forde

Kilkennny team to play Tipperary
LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

