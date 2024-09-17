HomeRugbyRugby IrishUlster Rugby Squad Update Ahead of BKT United Rugby Championship Opener
Rugby Irish

Ulster Rugby Squad Update Ahead of BKT United Rugby Championship Opener

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

Ulster Rugby Squad Update Ahead of BKT United Rugby Championship Opener

As Ulster Rugby prepares for their BKT United Rugby Championship Round 1 clash against Glasgow Warriors this Saturday, the Medical Performance team has provided a key squad update.

Players Unavailable Due to Injury:

Several players are sidelined and unavailable for selection due to injuries:

  • John Cooney (hamstring)
  • James Hume (knee)
  • Jake Flannery (finger)
  • Tom Stewart (ankle)
  • Rob Herring (calf)
  • Robert Baloucoune (hamstring)

Captain Iain Henderson Returns

In a boost for Ulster Rugby, captain Iain Henderson has recovered from recent surgery and is fit for selection.

Injuries from Pre-Season Friendly

Following injuries sustained during the pre-season friendly against Exeter Chiefs:

  • Aaron Sexton (hamstring)
  • Reuben Crothers (knee)
  • Zac Ward (groin)

Their fitness will be closely monitored during training this week to determine their availability for the opening game.

Stay tuned for further updates as Ulster Rugby finalizes their squad for the much-anticipated season opener against Glasgow Warriors!

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
URC Betting Odds: Predicted Finishing Positions
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie