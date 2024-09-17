Ulster Rugby Squad Update Ahead of BKT United Rugby Championship Opener

As Ulster Rugby prepares for their BKT United Rugby Championship Round 1 clash against Glasgow Warriors this Saturday, the Medical Performance team has provided a key squad update.

Players Unavailable Due to Injury:

Several players are sidelined and unavailable for selection due to injuries:

John Cooney (hamstring)

(hamstring) James Hume (knee)

(knee) Jake Flannery (finger)

(finger) Tom Stewart (ankle)

(ankle) Rob Herring (calf)

(calf) Robert Baloucoune (hamstring)

Captain Iain Henderson Returns

In a boost for Ulster Rugby, captain Iain Henderson has recovered from recent surgery and is fit for selection.

Injuries from Pre-Season Friendly

Following injuries sustained during the pre-season friendly against Exeter Chiefs:

Aaron Sexton (hamstring)

(hamstring) Reuben Crothers (knee)

(knee) Zac Ward (groin)

Their fitness will be closely monitored during training this week to determine their availability for the opening game.

Stay tuned for further updates as Ulster Rugby finalizes their squad for the much-anticipated season opener against Glasgow Warriors!

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com