It should be a great experience for the players who are selected. I’m surprised they picked 3/4 starters from Connacht, but the criteria for selection seem open to interpretation.
🟢 **Connacht**:
– Jack Aungier (Lansdowne FC)
– Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC)
– Sean Jansen
– Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC)
– Shayne Bolton
– Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC)
– Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC)
🔵 **Leinster**:
– Jack Boyle (UCD RFC)
– James Culhane (UCD RFC)
– Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC)
– Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC)
– Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC)
– Alex Soroka (Clontarf FC)
– Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC)
– Cormac Foley (Lansdowne FC)
– Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC)
– Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC)
– Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC)
– Rob Russell (Dublin University FC)
🔴 **Munster**:
– Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC)
– Ronan Foxe (Garryowen FC)
– Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC) (C)
– Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC)
– Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC)
– Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC)
– Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC)
– Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC)
⚫ **Ulster**:
– Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch RFC)
– Harry Sheridan (Dublin University FC)
– Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC)
– Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC)
– Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge RFC)
– Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ireland Sevens)
**Emerging Ireland Tour Fixtures**:
📅 2 Oct: 🇮🇪 vs 🇦🇷 (4pm local/3pm Irish)
📅 6 Oct: 🇮🇪 vs 🇦🇺 (1pm local/12pm Irish)
📅 9 Oct: 🇮🇪 vs 🇿🇦 (7pm local/6pm Irish)