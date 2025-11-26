Dragons RFC v Leinster Rugby – Full Stats Preview, Team News & Betting

Date: Friday, 28 November 2025

Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport

Kick-off: 19:45 (IRE/UK) | 20:45 (ITA) | 21:45 (SA)

Live on: Premier Sports, TG4, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv

Match Officials

Referee: Morne Ferreira (SARU) – 19th URC appearance

Morne Ferreira (SARU) – 19th URC appearance AR 1: Craig Evans (WRU)

Craig Evans (WRU) AR 2: Lucas Yendle (WRU)

Lucas Yendle (WRU) TMO: Chris Allison (SARU)

Overview

Leinster travel to Rodney Parade as 20-point favourites, with the form guide, scoring trends and defensive numbers all pointing strongly in their direction. Dragons remain winless after five rounds and are conceding over 30 points per match, while Leinster’s attack has exploded into life in recent weeks with 81 points scored in their last two fixtures.

Despite missing several Ireland internationals through injury, Leinster’s depth remains one of the strongest in the competition and they arrive in Newport seeking a third win of the season.

Dragons RFC – 2025/26 Season Results

Match Score Result Ulster v Dragons 42–21 Loss Dragons v Sharks 17–17 Draw Glasgow v Dragons 49–0 Loss Dragons v Cardiff 17–24 Loss Dragons v Ospreys 19–19 Draw

Record: P5 | W0 | D2 | L3

Points For: 74 | Points Against: 151

Average Score: Dragons 14.8 – 30.2 Opponents

Points Difference: –77

Key Dragons Trends

Conceded 42, 49 and 24 points in three losses.

Have yet to win a match this season.

Scored between 17–21 points in every game except the Glasgow result.

Defence statistically weakest in the URC after five rounds.

Leinster Rugby – 2025/26 Season Results

Match Score Result Stormers v Leinster 35–0 Loss Bulls v Leinster 39–31 Loss Leinster v Sharks 31–5 Win Leinster v Munster 14–31 Loss Leinster v Zebre 50–26 Win

Record: P5 | W2 | L3

Points For: 126 | Points Against: 136

Average Score: Leinster 25.2 – 27.2 Opponents

Points Difference: –10

Key Leinster Trends

Scored 31, 31 and 50 points in three of their last four matches.

Attack improving significantly across the last two rounds.

Bench impact continues to be a major strength.

Defence inconsistent but improving at scrum and maul.

Leinster Injury Update

Tommy O’Brien: GRTP protocols – unavailable.

GRTP protocols – unavailable. Ryan Baird: Leg injury – out up to 3 months.

Leg injury – out up to 3 months. Will Connors: Arm injury – out for several weeks.

Arm injury – out for several weeks. Robbie Henshaw: Hamstring rehab – still unavailable.

Hamstring rehab – still unavailable. Jamie Osborne: Shoulder injury – out up to 4 months.

Shoulder injury – out up to 4 months. James Culhane: Knee injury – out for next few months.

Head-to-Head (URC)

Season Fixture Score 2020/21 Dragons v Leinster 29–35 2022/23 Dragons v Leinster 10–43 2023/24 Dragons v Leinster 10–33 2024/25 Leinster v Dragons 34–6

Average Margin (last 4 meetings): Leinster by 22.5 points

Match Analysis

1. Leinster’s Power & Tempo v Dragons’ Defence

Dragons concede over 30 points per match and have already leaked 42, 49 and 24 this season. Leinster’s attack is trending upwards, making this a difficult matchup for the hosts.

2. Dragons’ Scoring Limits

Dragons have yet to score more than 21 points and were held to zero in Glasgow. Against a Leinster side that has recently rediscovered its attacking edge, that may not be enough to stay competitive.

3. Leinster’s Depth Advantage

Even with key injuries, Leinster’s second-string remains among the strongest units in the URC. Their set-piece dominance and bench impact should tilt the later stages heavily in their favour.

Betting Preview – Leinster –20

Why Leinster Are Favoured

Dragons winless in all five matches.

Dragons have conceded 151 points – the most in the league.

– the most in the league. Leinster have won the last four head-to-heads by margins of 6, 33, 23 and 28 .

. Leinster scored 50 points last weekend.

points last weekend. Dragons have scored only 14–21 points in every game.

Recommended Bets

Leinster –20 Handicap

Leinster Winning Margin 21–30

Over Leinster 29.5 Points

Anytime Tryscorer: Harry Byrne, Jason Jenkins, Scott Penny

Harry Byrne, Jason Jenkins, Scott Penny Dragons Under 17.5 Points

Prediction

Leinster 38–13 Dragons

Leinster’s attacking form, physical dominance and squad depth should be too much for a Dragons side struggling for confidence and defensive stability. Unless conditions are severe, Leinster should have enough to cover the handicap.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com