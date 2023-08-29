Can Manchester City Win the EPL Seasons 2023/24 Again?

Fourth Time Lucky?

The Premier League has rolled around again for another season, and all the participating teams are set to have another go at clinching silverware. Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle finished in the top four spots last season, so they are gearing up to enjoy the Champions League football this season. Newly promoted sides Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town seek to make their reentrance into the top flight worthwhile.

As the new season 2023/24 season unfolds, all the participating teams must possess resilience and momentum. Arsenal’s slip-up last season, especially at the tail end of the season, can cause all efforts to be wasted. Had the Gunners gone all the way, it would have been the first time since the 2003-04 season, ending a 20-year wait for the Premier League trophy. They seemed to have been touched by the spirit of the Invincibles of ’03 fame. But just as the finish line came into view, they stuttered, lost momentum, and were quickly replaced by Man City at the top of the league table.

Pep Guardiola’s men appeared to be biding their time, waiting for them to falter, and just as they did, the city boys swooped in and held on till the end, giving them their third consecutive Premier League trophy.

Formidable Foes

All eyes will be on the Etihad Stadium this season to see if they can replicate similar heroics. As it turns out, that will be no mean feat, as in 134 years, no team has ever been fourth-time lucky. So Manchester City are not just going up against sides who are eager to take their crown; they’re going against history itself.

Many football lovers are already going to https://tips.gg/football/matches to watch EPL matches with their favourite teams. The hope is high for Pep Guardiola, as he is known for making history and setting new records and might do so again. Let’s see how other football teams in strong contention for the Premier League title have fortified themselves.

Arsenal

First on the list are the almost-champions that came closest to clinching the trophy. Though bested by City last time, they have already taken a pound of flesh from the champions, defeating them 4-1 on penalties to cart away the Community Shield. They have sent out a message loud and clear to the citizens that they are not to be trifled with, even though some may claim that the Shield is a mere glorified pre-season game.

Mikel Arteta has also secured the services of West Ham’s defensive midfielder Declan Rice for €116.60m. If the performance of the 24-year-old in his first matches for the Gunners is anything to go by, then he may just have made a good addition to the squad.

The acquisition of Kai Harvertz from Chelsea for €75m also emboldens Arsenal’s attack and adds a new dimension to their midfield.

Chelsea

The Blues may have performed underwhelmingly last season, finishing in 12th position with just 44 points. Yet, they look to have made some interesting transfers that suggest they are prepared to wrestle the trophy from the hands of Manchester City.

The addition of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo for €140 m might revamp the midfield and give it more depth. The arrival of Christopher Nkunku for €53m from RB Leipzig. Also, the €35m former Villarreal striker, Nicolas Jackson, might be a key addition for the Blues. If all goes well, the recent additions might give Chelsea the impetus to challenge City’s reign.

Manchester United

Erik Ten Haag’s tactics might finally be settling into the hearts of the Red Devils. Under the tutelage of the Dutch tactician, they managed to win a Champions League spot for the 2023/2024 campaign and lift the Carabao Cup. A number of changes have been made to enable these possibilities, though, some of which are the cutting loose of older legs like Eric Bailly, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This has paved the way for fresh talent like Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Hojlund. Hopefully, these players would fit seamlessly with the others to form a coherent team that can give the champions a run for their money.

Liverpool

The Reds are another team lying in wait to steal Manchester City’s thunder. The club has let go of some old, fringe players like Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, and Jordan Henderson. This gives them the room to bring in fresh talent like Attacking midfielder Dominic Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a few of €70m, Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for €42m and defensive midfielder Wataru Endo from VFB Stuttgart for €20m.

We still have the season ahead of us to gauge the impact these fresh additions will have on the team, but rest assured boss Jurgen Klopp has an ace or two up his sleeves.

Conclusion

Football matches today tend to be greatly impacted, from the activities on the pitch to the behaviors of players outside it. So, looking at the stats, football live scores, and other metrics might not reveal who would be favorites to clinch the trophy in a season. But as we’ve seen Manchester City do in other years, surmounting huge odds through the tactical genius of coach Pep Guardiola, we can be fairly confident to say that he’d give his all to win this cup. Undoubtedly, all the fans and viewers are in to enjoy another great footballing season.

