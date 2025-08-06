🔴 Shelbourne v Rijeka Preview
Kick-off:
7.45pm (Streamed live on SolidSport)
Two decades on from their unforgettable triumph in Split, Shelbourne are back in Croatia with European dreams very much alive. The opposition this time may be Rijeka, but the goal is the same: keep the tie alive and return to Tolka Park with something to fight for.
It’s hard for any Shels fan not to be swept away by the nostalgia. That famous night against Hajduk Split in 2004, capped by Dave Rogers’ thunderbolt, still ranks as one of the greatest moments in the club’s history. The result led to a mouth-watering Champions League clash with Deportivo La Coruña — the high-water mark of a golden era.
🔥 High Stakes in Rijeka
Fast forward to 2025 and Joey O’Brien’s side stand on the edge of another breakthrough. A win over Rijeka across two legs would not only echo past glories — it would guarantee a place in the Europa Conference League group stage
. The added bonus? A free swing at the Europa League groups, should they upset the odds again.
It’s a step Shamrock Rovers have taken before — in both 2022 and 2024. Now it’s Shels’ turn. A win tonight, or even a narrow defeat, could set up a magical night in Drumcondra next week.
📉 Lessons from Qarabag, Gains in Maturity
O’Brien’s young team were caught out against Qarabag in their opening European leg, committing too many players forward in search of a goal and paying the price on the counter. This time, the strategy will be more measured.
“You’ve got to keep the football,” O’Brien said. “Too many cheap turnovers last week and you’re just pinned in. That’s how you end up in long nights.”
He knows Rijeka are dangerous — but also vulnerable. They exited the Champions League to Ludogorets in extra-time despite being the better side over two legs. Crucially, two key players from that tie are suspended: creator-in-chief Toni Fruk
and goalscorer Gabriel Rukavina
.
🇭🇷 Croatian Quality vs Irish Grit
The Croatian league still ranks ahead of Ireland’s in UEFA terms (21st vs 31st), but the gap has closed. Rijeka have pedigree, but inconsistency and a ban on travelling fans — imposed after last year’s meltdown in Slovenia — makes them less daunting than past Croatian opponents.
O’Brien is adamant that Shels won’t sit back and defend all night, but acknowledges there will be periods of suffering without the ball. It’s about staying organised, mentally alert — and ready to pounce when chances come.
“You have to put the gumshield in at times and ride it out,” he said. “But when we have the ball, we have to play.”
🎯 What’s at Stake
- Win over two legs: Guaranteed place in the Europa Conference League group stage
- Also up for grabs: A Europa League group spot for the winners of this tie
- Parachute route: If Shels lose, they play either Linfield or Vikingur in the Conference League playoff
But for O’Brien and his side, the ambition is to avoid that parachute altogether — and follow in the footsteps of the 2004 heroes.
📺 Match Info
- Fixture: Rijeka vs Shelbourne
- Kick-off: 7.45pm (Irish time)
- Live Stream: SolidSport
- 2nd Leg: Tuesday, 12 August at Tolka Park
It may not be the Champions League — but for Shels fans dreaming of European nights, it’s the next best thing. Win or lose, it’s another step on a path that once seemed closed off. And just maybe, it ends in another famous photo under the Drumcondra lights.
