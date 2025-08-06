HomeSoccerShelbourne v Rijeka Preview
SoccerSoccer World

Shelbourne v Rijeka Preview

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
19

🔴 Shelbourne v Rijeka Preview

Kick-off: 7.45pm (Streamed live on SolidSport) Two decades on from their unforgettable triumph in Split, Shelbourne are back in Croatia with European dreams very much alive. The opposition this time may be Rijeka, but the goal is the same: keep the tie alive and return to Tolka Park with something to fight for. It’s hard for any Shels fan not to be swept away by the nostalgia. That famous night against Hajduk Split in 2004, capped by Dave Rogers’ thunderbolt, still ranks as one of the greatest moments in the club’s history. The result led to a mouth-watering Champions League clash with Deportivo La Coruña — the high-water mark of a golden era.

🔥 High Stakes in Rijeka

Fast forward to 2025 and Joey O’Brien’s side stand on the edge of another breakthrough. A win over Rijeka across two legs would not only echo past glories — it would guarantee a place in the Europa Conference League group stage. The added bonus? A free swing at the Europa League groups, should they upset the odds again. It’s a step Shamrock Rovers have taken before — in both 2022 and 2024. Now it’s Shels’ turn. A win tonight, or even a narrow defeat, could set up a magical night in Drumcondra next week.

📉 Lessons from Qarabag, Gains in Maturity

O’Brien’s young team were caught out against Qarabag in their opening European leg, committing too many players forward in search of a goal and paying the price on the counter. This time, the strategy will be more measured.
“You’ve got to keep the football,” O’Brien said. “Too many cheap turnovers last week and you’re just pinned in. That’s how you end up in long nights.”
He knows Rijeka are dangerous — but also vulnerable. They exited the Champions League to Ludogorets in extra-time despite being the better side over two legs. Crucially, two key players from that tie are suspended: creator-in-chief Toni Fruk and goalscorer Gabriel Rukavina.

🇭🇷 Croatian Quality vs Irish Grit

The Croatian league still ranks ahead of Ireland’s in UEFA terms (21st vs 31st), but the gap has closed. Rijeka have pedigree, but inconsistency and a ban on travelling fans — imposed after last year’s meltdown in Slovenia — makes them less daunting than past Croatian opponents. O’Brien is adamant that Shels won’t sit back and defend all night, but acknowledges there will be periods of suffering without the ball. It’s about staying organised, mentally alert — and ready to pounce when chances come.
“You have to put the gumshield in at times and ride it out,” he said. “But when we have the ball, we have to play.”

🎯 What’s at Stake

  • Win over two legs: Guaranteed place in the Europa Conference League group stage
  • Also up for grabs: A Europa League group spot for the winners of this tie
  • Parachute route: If Shels lose, they play either Linfield or Vikingur in the Conference League playoff
But for O’Brien and his side, the ambition is to avoid that parachute altogether — and follow in the footsteps of the 2004 heroes.

📺 Match Info

  • Fixture: Rijeka vs Shelbourne
  • Kick-off: 7.45pm (Irish time)
  • Live Stream: SolidSport
  • 2nd Leg: Tuesday, 12 August at Tolka Park
It may not be the Champions League — but for Shels fans dreaming of European nights, it’s the next best thing. Win or lose, it’s another step on a path that once seemed closed off. And just maybe, it ends in another famous photo under the Drumcondra lights.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Victor Osimhen Signed for Galatasaray: What to Expect from the Team for Next Season
Next article
John Cleary Stays On: Two More Years at the Helm for Cork Boss
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie