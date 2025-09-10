The FAI and the Republic of Ireland: A Story of Chaos and Decline

The last two years have been nothing short of a shambles for Irish football. From boardroom resignations to disastrous performances on the pitch, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has presided over one crisis after another. The result? A game in freefall, a fanbase alienated, and players struggling to find form under the national jersey.

Managerial Instability

Stephen Kenny was sacked in November 2023.

John O’Shea filled in with four friendlies as caretaker, essentially auditioning for the role.

It took seven months for the FAI to appoint Heimir Hallgrímsson as their “first-choice” manager, on a reported €650,000 salary.

Boardroom Chaos

CEO Jonathan Hill resigned in April 2024.

Marc Canham, the FAI’s Director of Football, stepped down in April 2025.

The FAI launched a voluntary redundancy programme in August 2025, with compulsory job losses looming as part of restructuring.

Debt stands at a staggering €43 million.

Controversies and Legal Battles

RTÉ aired a documentary in July 2024 exposing the mistreatment of female players by coaches.

Colin Healy claimed he was dismissed despite reassurances he’d stay with the WNT staff (December 2024).

Eileen Gleeson has launched legal action against the FAI for gender discrimination (August 2025).

On the Pitch: A Shattered Identity

The team survived in Nations League B only by beating Bulgaria home and away.

They were humiliated by Armenia and went 2–0 down inside 15 minutes at home to Hungary with Matt Doherty bizarrely played at left-back.

No clear structure, no defensive solidity, and a reliance on ineffective long throw-ins.

Irish players consistently perform better for their clubs than for the national side.

Heimir’s team has conceded first in nine of his ten competitive games.

Domestic Neglect

League of Ireland champions still only receive €125,000.

FAI Cup winners earn €32,000 plus gate receipts.

Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne’s success in Europe this season has come in spite of their governing body, not because of it.

Will Clarke’s August 2025 Academy Report revealed glaring issues with facilities and infrastructure nationwide.

The proposed “summer soccer” plan was defeated in August 2025, leaving no clear strategy for development.

Damien Duff, the headline act of the domestic league and one of the most respected young managers, has departed Shelbourne—an enormous blow for the LOI’s profile.

Fans Left in the Cold

Supporters can only buy tickets in restrictive three-match bundles until shortly before games.

Meanwhile, performances on the pitch offer little incentive to attend.

Conclusion

The FAI has failed Irish football. Between staggering debts, broken governance, failed structures, and embarrassing performances on the pitch, it is clear that the Republic of Ireland’s game is suffering at every level. With Damien Duff’s departure from Shelbourne further weakening the League of Ireland’s appeal, Irish football risks losing not only its next generation of talent but also its connection with the fans who care most. Until the association faces real reform—root and branch—the chaos will continue.