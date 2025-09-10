NFL Week 1 NFC Players of the Week: J.J. McCarthy, Nate Landman & Kameron Johnson

🏈 NFC Players of the Week – Kickoff Weekend 2025
NEW YORK — Sept. 10, 2025 — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson have been named the NFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week for games played on Kickoff Weekend (September 4–5, 7–8).
🔹 Offense: QB J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
- McCarthy accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) as Minnesota rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Chicago, 27–24.
- Became the first QB to erase a 10+ point deficit in the 4th quarter of an NFL debut and win in regulation since Hall of Famer Steve Young (1985).
- First player with at least two TD passes and a rushing score in an NFL debut since Cam Newton (2011).
- Third Vikings quarterback to earn Week 1 Player of the Week honours (Daunte Culpepper, 2004; Sam Bradford, 2017).
- Joined Tom Brady as the only former Michigan quarterbacks to win the award over the last 15 seasons (2011–25).
🔹 Defense: LB Nate Landman, Los Angeles Rams
- Registered 10 tackles and a game-sealing forced fumble in the Rams’ 14–9 victory over Houston.
- The decisive forced fumble came with 1:51 left as the Texans entered the red zone.
- Earned his first Defensive Player of the Week Award.
- Fourth Ram to claim Week 1 honours (Robert Quinn, 2013; Aaron Donald, 2015; Trumaine Johnson, 2017).
- First Colorado alum to win since Chad Brown in 2003.
🔹 Special Teams: WR Kameron Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Delivered a 54-yard punt return in the third quarter of Tampa Bay’s 23–20 win at Atlanta — the longest return in the NFL during Week 1.
- Contributed on 12 special teams snaps as both a returner and a gunner.
- Earned his first career Player of the Week award.
- Second Buccaneer to win Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 1 (Bradley Pinion, 2021).
- First Barton College player ever to secure a Player of the Week honour.
📊 Source: NFL Compute – Week 1 Awards (2025 Season)