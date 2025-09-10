HomeOther SportsNFL Week 1 NFC Players of the Week: J.J. McCarthy, Nate Landman...
Other Sports

NFL Week 1 NFC Players of the Week: J.J. McCarthy, Nate Landman & Kameron Johnson

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
24

 

🏈 NFC Players of the Week – Kickoff Weekend 2025

NEW YORK — Sept. 10, 2025 — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson have been named the NFC Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week for games played on Kickoff Weekend (September 4–5, 7–8).

🔹 Offense: QB J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

  • McCarthy accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) as Minnesota rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Chicago, 27–24.
  • Became the first QB to erase a 10+ point deficit in the 4th quarter of an NFL debut and win in regulation since Hall of Famer Steve Young (1985).
  • First player with at least two TD passes and a rushing score in an NFL debut since Cam Newton (2011).
  • Third Vikings quarterback to earn Week 1 Player of the Week honours (Daunte Culpepper, 2004; Sam Bradford, 2017).
  • Joined Tom Brady as the only former Michigan quarterbacks to win the award over the last 15 seasons (2011–25).

🔹 Defense: LB Nate Landman, Los Angeles Rams

  • Registered 10 tackles and a game-sealing forced fumble in the Rams’ 14–9 victory over Houston.
  • The decisive forced fumble came with 1:51 left as the Texans entered the red zone.
  • Earned his first Defensive Player of the Week Award.
  • Fourth Ram to claim Week 1 honours (Robert Quinn, 2013; Aaron Donald, 2015; Trumaine Johnson, 2017).
  • First Colorado alum to win since Chad Brown in 2003.

🔹 Special Teams: WR Kameron Johnson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Delivered a 54-yard punt return in the third quarter of Tampa Bay’s 23–20 win at Atlanta — the longest return in the NFL during Week 1.
  • Contributed on 12 special teams snaps as both a returner and a gunner.
  • Earned his first career Player of the Week award.
  • Second Buccaneer to win Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 1 (Bradley Pinion, 2021).
  • First Barton College player ever to secure a Player of the Week honour.

📊 Source: NFL Compute – Week 1 Awards (2025 Season)

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
League of Ireland FAI Cup: Who Will Be King in the Knockouts?
Next article
The FAI and the Republic of Ireland: A Story of Chaos and Decline
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie