HomeNewsIl Etait Temps wins Tingle Creek Chase for Mullins & Townend
NewsRacingRacing irish

Il Etait Temps wins Tingle Creek Chase for Mullins & Townend

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
0
0
Il Etait Temps and Paul Townend win Grade 1 Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

Il Etait Temps (8/11 favourite) won a second Grade 1 at Sandown when taking the £175,000 Betfair Tingle Creek Chase on Saturday.

The seven-year-old, partnered by Lisgoold jockey Paul Townend for trainer Willie Mullins, previously won the Celebration Chase at the track, a win which helped Willie Mullins claim a second British Jump trainers’ championship last April.

9-length winner

This afternoon, Il Etait Temps travelled strongly throughout the race having taken the lead from the J.P. McManus-owned Jonbon (3/1) three out.

The gelded son of Jukebox Jury then moved clear for an easy nine length victory to give Mullins a second win in the race after Un De Sceaux in 2016, with the victor of the race the past two seasons, Jonbon, having to settle for the runner-up spot this time.

L’Eau du Sud (7/2) was a further nine lengths back in third for Dan and Harry Skelton.

Living up to all the promise

Successful jockey Paul Townend said of the Hollywood Racing and Barnane Stud-owned winner:

“He is tiny, but he answered every question I asked of him today. I feel silly for not picking him so many times in his career now! He is living up to all the promise he showed as a young horse and went through the race really easily today. He is so relaxed now, and you can do what you want with him. In years gone past, you’d be afraid to ask him for a jump because you’d set him alight and you wouldn’t get him back.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of runner-up Jonbon, said post-race:

“When the winner beat us here last year it was at the end of a long season, but today proves that over two miles he is a sharper horse than we are. You have to be tempted to look at going over further with him now. But let’s just see. Nothing is in and nothing is out.

Dan Skelton, trainer of third-placed L’Eau du Sud, stated:

“I don’t think we were at our best today, but I am very happy. We’ll have to get him super fresh, and he’ll go straight to the Champion Chase now – we’ll try and have him in the form he was in for the Shloer at Cheltenham.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

UK casinos not on Gamstop
non GamStop casinos
Previous article
Understanding Odds and Sports Betting Markets for Irish Punters
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie