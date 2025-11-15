Aidan O’Brien: A Statistical Phenomenon by Paul Rhodes

Paul Rhodes, who, with Anne Alston, wrote the hugely successful, The Greatness Of Galileo: The History making record breaking horse in 2019, has now authored Aidan O’Brien: A Statistical Phenomenon.

Rhodes, founder and administrator of the Aidan O’Brien Fan Site, is THE foremost statistician and expert on the success of Aidan O’Brien’s phenomenal training career to date.

This detailed unofficial biography, allows readers dive into the extraordinary career of O’Brien, one of horse racing’s most legendary trainers, in this unparalleled, 115,000-word publication. The book looks at the man behind Ballydoyle Stables, whose record-breaking achievements have reshaped the world of flat racing and beyond.

From the Wexford-born O’Brien’s humble beginnings to his global dominance, this must-read publication for racing fans and general sports fans alike, traces O’Brien’s rise to becoming a statistical titan in the sport.

The book contains details of the Ballydoyle handler’s unrivalled list of accomplishments, including world records, classic victories, and an astonishing tally of Group 1 wins across the world.

Key Highlights of the book include:

🏆 Achievements & Rankings: A comprehensive breakdown of Aidan O’Brien’s world records, classic victories in detail, Group Race totals, and historical rankings against the sport’s greatest trainers.

🐴 The Star Horses: In-depth chapters on his greatest equine athletes, featuring Group 1 Winners and multiple Classic winners, including the iconic Hawk Wing (the highest-rated Ballydoyle horse ever), Johannesburg, and Auguste Rodin. Supported by Timeform ratings, strike rates, and top-earning statistics.

🌍 Global Impact & Festivals: Experience the thrill of racing festivals through O’Brien’s lens, from Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood to the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, the Irish Champions Festival, and the Breeders’ Cup.

🤝 Legacy & Collaborations: Delve into the storied history of Ballydoyle, the influential threads of Coolmore, the legendary stallion Galileo. Readers are guided through the evolution of Ballydoyle, the powerhouse he helped shape into a symbol of perfection, and the enduring alliance with jockey Ryan Moore that defined an era.

🔮 Focus on the Future: Complete with a special focus on the 2025 season (juvenile stars, race summaries, top earners) and an exciting look ahead to 2026 with potential Ballydoyle juveniles and horses to watch.

Historical Statistics

Complete with year-by-year breakdowns, historical statistics, and a nod to O’Brien’s National Hunt roots, this book is a treasure trove for racing enthusiasts and statisticians alike.

Aidan O’Brien: A Statistical Phenomenon is more than a biography – it is a celebration of a trainer whose legacy spans generations, breeding dynasties, and continents, cementing his place as a transformative figure in horse racing history.

Popular since launch

Incredibly in the first 24 hours since its launch, the book reached number 2 in Amazon’s Hot New Releases [Horse Racing] and number 10 in Horse Racing Books [Worldwide].

Aidan O’Brien: A Statistical Phenomenon is available for purchase HERE

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com