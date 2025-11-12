Irish Point-to-Point Fixtures 2026 – Full Spring 2025–26 Schedule (Dates & Venues)

Updated for the 2025–26 Irish Point-to-Point (P2P) season. Below is the complete spring fixture list covering December 2025 through May 2026. Use this month-by-month guide to plan entries, schooling runs, travel and raceday visits at iconic P2P venues including Dromahane, Ballindenisk, Tyrella, Punchestown, Curraghmore, Lisronagh, Necarne and more.

December 2025

Tue 30 — Duhallow (F) Kanturk – Dromahane

January 2026

Sun 4 — United Hunt (F) Lisgoold – Ballindenisk

— United Hunt (F) Lisgoold – Ballindenisk Sun 4 — Shillelagh & District (F) – Tinahely

— Shillelagh & District (F) – Tinahely Sun 11 — Muskerry (F) – Aghabullogue

— Muskerry (F) – Aghabullogue Sun 11 — Clonmel (H) – Turtulla

— Clonmel (H) – Turtulla Sun 18 — Killeagh (H) – Carrigarostig

— Killeagh (H) – Carrigarostig Sun 18 — Ballingore (H) – Ballycrystal

— Ballingore (H) – Ballycrystal Sat 24 — East Down (F) – Tyrella

— East Down (F) – Tyrella Sun 25 — Stonehall (H) – Cragmore

— Stonehall (H) – Cragmore Sun 25 — Lismore (H) – Dungarvan

February 2026

Sun 1 — Co. Clare (H) – Bellharbour

— Co. Clare (H) – Bellharbour Sun 1 — United Hunt (F) Carrigtwohill – Ballyvodock

— United Hunt (F) Carrigtwohill – Ballyvodock Sun 1 — Wexford (F) – Ballinaboola

— Wexford (F) – Ballinaboola Sat 7 — North Down (F) – Kirkistown

— North Down (F) – Kirkistown Sun 8 — Kildare (F) – Punchestown

— Kildare (F) – Punchestown Sun 8 — Scarteen (F) – Comea

— Scarteen (F) – Comea Sun 8 — West Waterford (F) – Tallow

— West Waterford (F) – Tallow Sat 14 — Ward Union (S) – Oldtown

— Ward Union (S) – Oldtown Sun 15 — Avondhu (F) – Knockanard

— Avondhu (F) – Knockanard Sun 15 — North Tipperary (F) – Nenagh

— North Tipperary (F) – Nenagh Sat 21 — Laois (F) – Ballygogue House

— Laois (F) – Ballygogue House Sun 22 — Bray (H) – Tinahely

— Bray (H) – Tinahely Sun 22 — Duhallow (F) – Kildorrery

— Duhallow (F) – Kildorrery Sun 22 — Tipperary (F) – Lisronagh

— Tipperary (F) – Lisronagh Sat 28 — Tynan & Armagh (F) – Farmacaffley

March 2026

Sun 1 — Carbery (F) – Bandon

— Carbery (F) – Bandon Sun 1 — Carlow Farmers (F) – Borris House

— Carlow Farmers (F) – Borris House Sun 1 — Limerick (H) – Ballycahane

— Limerick (H) – Ballycahane Sat 7 — East Down (F) – Tyrella

— East Down (F) – Tyrella Sun 8 — Killinick (H) – Lingstown

— Killinick (H) – Lingstown Sun 8 — North Galway (F) – Belclare

— North Galway (F) – Belclare Sun 8 — West Waterford (F) Lismore – Castlelands

— West Waterford (F) Lismore – Castlelands Sat 14 — Iveagh (F) – Loughbrickland

— Iveagh (F) – Loughbrickland Sun 15 — Kilworth & Araglen (H) – Knockanohill

— Kilworth & Araglen (H) – Knockanohill Sun 15 — Longford (H) – Daramona House

— Longford (H) – Daramona House Sun 15 — North Kilkenny (F) – Ballyragget

— North Kilkenny (F) – Ballyragget Sat 21 — North Down (F) – Kirkistown

— North Down (F) – Kirkistown Sun 22 — Island Hunt (F) – Ballycrystal

— Island Hunt (F) – Ballycrystal Sun 22 — Streamstown (H) – Durrow

— Streamstown (H) – Durrow Sun 22 — United Hunt (F) – Ballynoe

— United Hunt (F) – Ballynoe Sat 28 — Route (H) – Portrush

— Route (H) – Portrush Sun 29 — Ballymacad (F) – Oldcastle

— Ballymacad (F) – Oldcastle Sun 29 — Bree (F) – Monksgrange

— Bree (F) – Monksgrange Sun 29 — Duhallow (F) Liscarroll – Liscarroll

April 2026

Wed 1 — Killeagh (H) Inch – Ballyknock

— Killeagh (H) Inch – Ballyknock Sat 4 — East Antrim (H) – Loughanmore

— East Antrim (H) – Loughanmore Sun 5 — Co. Clare (H) – Quakerstown

— Co. Clare (H) – Quakerstown Sun 5 — Waterford (F) – Curraghmore

— Waterford (F) – Curraghmore Mon 6 — East Antrim (H) – Loughanmore

— East Antrim (H) – Loughanmore Sat 11 — Newry (H) – Taylorstown

— Newry (H) – Taylorstown Sun 12 — Co. Limerick (F) – Rathcannon

— Co. Limerick (F) – Rathcannon Sun 12 — Duhallow (F) – Dromahane

— Duhallow (F) – Dromahane Sun 12 — Louth (F) – Tattersalls

— Louth (F) – Tattersalls Sun 19 — Doneraile (H) – Dromahane

— Doneraile (H) – Dromahane Sun 19 — Kilkenny (F) – Tullaherin

— Kilkenny (F) – Tullaherin Sun 19 — Westmeath (F) – Castletown-Geoghegan

— Westmeath (F) – Castletown-Geoghegan Sat 25 — Stonehall (H) – Ballysteen

— Stonehall (H) – Ballysteen Sun 26 — Killeady (H) – Dromahane

— Killeady (H) – Dromahane Sun 26 — Meath (F) & Tara (H) – Fairyhouse

— Meath (F) & Tara (H) – Fairyhouse Sun 26 — Tipperary (F) – Lisronagh

May 2026

Sat 1 — Mid Antrim (H) – Toomebridge

— Mid Antrim (H) – Toomebridge Sun 3 — East Galway (F) – Stowlin

— East Galway (F) – Stowlin Sun 3 — Muskerry (F) – Ballindenisk

— Muskerry (F) – Ballindenisk Mon 4 — Muskerry (F) – Dawstown

— Muskerry (F) – Dawstown Fri 8 — Fermanagh (H) – Necarne

— Fermanagh (H) – Necarne Sat 9 — Fermanagh (H) – Necarne

— Fermanagh (H) – Necarne Sun 10 — United Hunt (F) – Bartlemy

— United Hunt (F) – Bartlemy Sun 17 — Galway Blazers (F) – Loughrea

— Galway Blazers (F) – Loughrea Sun 17 — United Hunt (F) – Ballindenisk

— United Hunt (F) – Ballindenisk Sat 23 — Ormond (F) – Ballingarry

— Ormond (F) – Ballingarry Sun 24 — Carbery (F) Clonakilty – Inchydoney

— Carbery (F) Clonakilty – Inchydoney Sun 24 — Ormond (F) – Ballingarry

Point-to-Point FAQs

What is Irish Point-to-Point racing?

Point-to-Point (P2P) is Ireland’s grassroots National Hunt racing. It’s run by hunt committees on designated country courses and is a proven schooling ground for future stars of the track.

Where can I find updated times and entries?

Final race times, entries and declarations are typically confirmed in the week of each meeting by the organising hunt. Always check the host hunt’s latest notice before travelling.

Can I bring the family?

Yes. P2P fixtures are family-friendly outdoor events with parking on site in most locations. Card facilities may be limited in rural venues, so bring cash as a backup.









LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com