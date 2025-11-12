HomeRacing irishIrish Point-to-Point Fixtures 2026 – Full Spring 2025–26 Schedule (Dates & Venues)
Racing irish

Irish Point-to-Point Fixtures 2026 – Full Spring 2025–26 Schedule (Dates & Venues)

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

Irish Point-to-Point Fixtures 2026 – Full Spring 2025–26 Schedule (Dates & Venues)

Updated for the 2025–26 Irish Point-to-Point (P2P) season. Below is the complete spring fixture list covering December 2025 through May 2026. Use this month-by-month guide to plan entries, schooling runs, travel and raceday visits at iconic P2P venues including Dromahane, Ballindenisk, Tyrella, Punchestown, Curraghmore, Lisronagh, Necarne and more.

December 2025

  • Tue 30 — Duhallow (F) Kanturk – Dromahane

January 2026

  • Sun 4 — United Hunt (F) Lisgoold – Ballindenisk
  • Sun 4 — Shillelagh & District (F) – Tinahely
  • Sun 11 — Muskerry (F) – Aghabullogue
  • Sun 11 — Clonmel (H) – Turtulla
  • Sun 18 — Killeagh (H) – Carrigarostig
  • Sun 18 — Ballingore (H) – Ballycrystal
  • Sat 24 — East Down (F) – Tyrella
  • Sun 25 — Stonehall (H) – Cragmore
  • Sun 25 — Lismore (H) – Dungarvan

February 2026

  • Sun 1 — Co. Clare (H) – Bellharbour
  • Sun 1 — United Hunt (F) Carrigtwohill – Ballyvodock
  • Sun 1 — Wexford (F) – Ballinaboola
  • Sat 7 — North Down (F) – Kirkistown
  • Sun 8 — Kildare (F) – Punchestown
  • Sun 8 — Scarteen (F) – Comea
  • Sun 8 — West Waterford (F) – Tallow
  • Sat 14 — Ward Union (S) – Oldtown
  • Sun 15 — Avondhu (F) – Knockanard
  • Sun 15 — North Tipperary (F) – Nenagh
  • Sat 21 — Laois (F) – Ballygogue House
  • Sun 22 — Bray (H) – Tinahely
  • Sun 22 — Duhallow (F) – Kildorrery
  • Sun 22 — Tipperary (F) – Lisronagh
  • Sat 28 — Tynan & Armagh (F) – Farmacaffley

March 2026

  • Sun 1 — Carbery (F) – Bandon
  • Sun 1 — Carlow Farmers (F) – Borris House
  • Sun 1 — Limerick (H) – Ballycahane
  • Sat 7 — East Down (F) – Tyrella
  • Sun 8 — Killinick (H) – Lingstown
  • Sun 8 — North Galway (F) – Belclare
  • Sun 8 — West Waterford (F) Lismore – Castlelands
  • Sat 14 — Iveagh (F) – Loughbrickland
  • Sun 15 — Kilworth & Araglen (H) – Knockanohill
  • Sun 15 — Longford (H) – Daramona House
  • Sun 15 — North Kilkenny (F) – Ballyragget
  • Sat 21 — North Down (F) – Kirkistown
  • Sun 22 — Island Hunt (F) – Ballycrystal
  • Sun 22 — Streamstown (H) – Durrow
  • Sun 22 — United Hunt (F) – Ballynoe
  • Sat 28 — Route (H) – Portrush
  • Sun 29 — Ballymacad (F) – Oldcastle
  • Sun 29 — Bree (F) – Monksgrange
  • Sun 29 — Duhallow (F) Liscarroll – Liscarroll

April 2026

  • Wed 1 — Killeagh (H) Inch – Ballyknock
  • Sat 4 — East Antrim (H) – Loughanmore
  • Sun 5 — Co. Clare (H) – Quakerstown
  • Sun 5 — Waterford (F) – Curraghmore
  • Mon 6 — East Antrim (H) – Loughanmore
  • Sat 11 — Newry (H) – Taylorstown
  • Sun 12 — Co. Limerick (F) – Rathcannon
  • Sun 12 — Duhallow (F) – Dromahane
  • Sun 12 — Louth (F) – Tattersalls
  • Sun 19 — Doneraile (H) – Dromahane
  • Sun 19 — Kilkenny (F) – Tullaherin
  • Sun 19 — Westmeath (F) – Castletown-Geoghegan
  • Sat 25 — Stonehall (H) – Ballysteen
  • Sun 26 — Killeady (H) – Dromahane
  • Sun 26 — Meath (F) & Tara (H) – Fairyhouse
  • Sun 26 — Tipperary (F) – Lisronagh

May 2026

  • Sat 1 — Mid Antrim (H) – Toomebridge
  • Sun 3 — East Galway (F) – Stowlin
  • Sun 3 — Muskerry (F) – Ballindenisk
  • Mon 4 — Muskerry (F) – Dawstown
  • Fri 8 — Fermanagh (H) – Necarne
  • Sat 9 — Fermanagh (H) – Necarne
  • Sun 10 — United Hunt (F) – Bartlemy
  • Sun 17 — Galway Blazers (F) – Loughrea
  • Sun 17 — United Hunt (F) – Ballindenisk
  • Sat 23 — Ormond (F) – Ballingarry
  • Sun 24 — Carbery (F) Clonakilty – Inchydoney
  • Sun 24 — Ormond (F) – Ballingarry

Point-to-Point FAQs

What is Irish Point-to-Point racing?

Point-to-Point (P2P) is Ireland’s grassroots National Hunt racing. It’s run by hunt committees on designated country courses and is a proven schooling ground for future stars of the track.

Where can I find updated times and entries?

Final race times, entries and declarations are typically confirmed in the week of each meeting by the organising hunt. Always check the host hunt’s latest notice before travelling.

Can I bring the family?

Yes. P2P fixtures are family-friendly outdoor events with parking on site in most locations. Card facilities may be limited in rural venues, so bring cash as a backup.



LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

UK casinos not on Gamstop
non GamStop casinos
Previous article
Irish-Bred Romantic Warrior Tops the List of Highest-Earning Racehorses
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie