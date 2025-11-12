Irish Point-to-Point Fixtures 2026 – Full Spring 2025–26 Schedule (Dates & Venues)
Updated for the 2025–26 Irish Point-to-Point (P2P) season. Below is the complete spring fixture list covering December 2025 through May 2026. Use this month-by-month guide to plan entries, schooling runs, travel and raceday visits at iconic P2P venues including Dromahane, Ballindenisk, Tyrella, Punchestown, Curraghmore, Lisronagh, Necarne and more.
December 2025
- Tue 30 — Duhallow (F) Kanturk – Dromahane
January 2026
- Sun 4 — United Hunt (F) Lisgoold – Ballindenisk
- Sun 4 — Shillelagh & District (F) – Tinahely
- Sun 11 — Muskerry (F) – Aghabullogue
- Sun 11 — Clonmel (H) – Turtulla
- Sun 18 — Killeagh (H) – Carrigarostig
- Sun 18 — Ballingore (H) – Ballycrystal
- Sat 24 — East Down (F) – Tyrella
- Sun 25 — Stonehall (H) – Cragmore
- Sun 25 — Lismore (H) – Dungarvan
February 2026
- Sun 1 — Co. Clare (H) – Bellharbour
- Sun 1 — United Hunt (F) Carrigtwohill – Ballyvodock
- Sun 1 — Wexford (F) – Ballinaboola
- Sat 7 — North Down (F) – Kirkistown
- Sun 8 — Kildare (F) – Punchestown
- Sun 8 — Scarteen (F) – Comea
- Sun 8 — West Waterford (F) – Tallow
- Sat 14 — Ward Union (S) – Oldtown
- Sun 15 — Avondhu (F) – Knockanard
- Sun 15 — North Tipperary (F) – Nenagh
- Sat 21 — Laois (F) – Ballygogue House
- Sun 22 — Bray (H) – Tinahely
- Sun 22 — Duhallow (F) – Kildorrery
- Sun 22 — Tipperary (F) – Lisronagh
- Sat 28 — Tynan & Armagh (F) – Farmacaffley
March 2026
- Sun 1 — Carbery (F) – Bandon
- Sun 1 — Carlow Farmers (F) – Borris House
- Sun 1 — Limerick (H) – Ballycahane
- Sat 7 — East Down (F) – Tyrella
- Sun 8 — Killinick (H) – Lingstown
- Sun 8 — North Galway (F) – Belclare
- Sun 8 — West Waterford (F) Lismore – Castlelands
- Sat 14 — Iveagh (F) – Loughbrickland
- Sun 15 — Kilworth & Araglen (H) – Knockanohill
- Sun 15 — Longford (H) – Daramona House
- Sun 15 — North Kilkenny (F) – Ballyragget
- Sat 21 — North Down (F) – Kirkistown
- Sun 22 — Island Hunt (F) – Ballycrystal
- Sun 22 — Streamstown (H) – Durrow
- Sun 22 — United Hunt (F) – Ballynoe
- Sat 28 — Route (H) – Portrush
- Sun 29 — Ballymacad (F) – Oldcastle
- Sun 29 — Bree (F) – Monksgrange
- Sun 29 — Duhallow (F) Liscarroll – Liscarroll
April 2026
- Wed 1 — Killeagh (H) Inch – Ballyknock
- Sat 4 — East Antrim (H) – Loughanmore
- Sun 5 — Co. Clare (H) – Quakerstown
- Sun 5 — Waterford (F) – Curraghmore
- Mon 6 — East Antrim (H) – Loughanmore
- Sat 11 — Newry (H) – Taylorstown
- Sun 12 — Co. Limerick (F) – Rathcannon
- Sun 12 — Duhallow (F) – Dromahane
- Sun 12 — Louth (F) – Tattersalls
- Sun 19 — Doneraile (H) – Dromahane
- Sun 19 — Kilkenny (F) – Tullaherin
- Sun 19 — Westmeath (F) – Castletown-Geoghegan
- Sat 25 — Stonehall (H) – Ballysteen
- Sun 26 — Killeady (H) – Dromahane
- Sun 26 — Meath (F) & Tara (H) – Fairyhouse
- Sun 26 — Tipperary (F) – Lisronagh
May 2026
- Sat 1 — Mid Antrim (H) – Toomebridge
- Sun 3 — East Galway (F) – Stowlin
- Sun 3 — Muskerry (F) – Ballindenisk
- Mon 4 — Muskerry (F) – Dawstown
- Fri 8 — Fermanagh (H) – Necarne
- Sat 9 — Fermanagh (H) – Necarne
- Sun 10 — United Hunt (F) – Bartlemy
- Sun 17 — Galway Blazers (F) – Loughrea
- Sun 17 — United Hunt (F) – Ballindenisk
- Sat 23 — Ormond (F) – Ballingarry
- Sun 24 — Carbery (F) Clonakilty – Inchydoney
- Sun 24 — Ormond (F) – Ballingarry
Point-to-Point FAQs
What is Irish Point-to-Point racing?
Point-to-Point (P2P) is Ireland’s grassroots National Hunt racing. It’s run by hunt committees on designated country courses and is a proven schooling ground for future stars of the track.
Where can I find updated times and entries?
Final race times, entries and declarations are typically confirmed in the week of each meeting by the organising hunt. Always check the host hunt’s latest notice before travelling.
Can I bring the family?
Yes. P2P fixtures are family-friendly outdoor events with parking on site in most locations. Card facilities may be limited in rural venues, so bring cash as a backup.