HomeRacing irishIrish-Bred Romantic Warrior Tops the List of Highest-Earning Racehorses
Racing irish

Irish-Bred Romantic Warrior Tops the List of Highest-Earning Racehorses

Paul Naughton
By Paul Naughton
0
11

The 50 Highest-Earning Racehorses of All Time – Romantic Warrior Tops the List

Irish bred Romantic Warrior has become the highest-earning racehorse in history, leading a list dominated by Hong Kong and Japanese stars. Irish and British champions like Enable, Thunder Snow and Highland Reel also feature prominently.

Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior has officially become the highest-earning racehorse of all time, amassing a record-breaking $28,595,253 in prize money. Trained by Danny Shum, the six-year-old gelding’s triumphs in the Hong Kong Cup, QEII Cup and Cox Plate have established him as one of the most successful modern champions in the sport.

Hong Kong Heroes Lead the Charge

Romantic Warrior tops a remarkable Hong Kong double, with Golden Sixty taking second on the global list with over $21.4 million in earnings. Both horses have captured the imagination of racing fans worldwide, flying the flag for Hong Kong’s thriving racing scene. Ka Ying Rising and Voyage Bubble also feature further down the list, reflecting the territory’s growing international influence.

Japanese Greats Dominate the Rankings

Japan continues to demonstrate its global racing power with an extraordinary 23 entries in the top 50. Gentildonna ($19.6m), Forever Young ($19.45m), Orfevre ($19.29m) and Ushba Tesoro ($19.14m) all feature in the top six, showcasing Japan’s depth of talent and international reach.

Other Japanese icons such as Almond Eye, Equinox and Deep Impact remain household names, remembered for their grace, power and dominance across Tokyo, Kyoto and beyond. Japan’s strategic investment in breeding and racing infrastructure continues to pay global dividends.

British and Irish Champions Among the Elite

While Asia dominates the top positions, several British and Irish-trained horses proudly feature among the sport’s elite. Legendary mare Enable sits 26th with $13.8 million in prize money. Trained by John Gosden, the dual Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner remains one of the most beloved horses in modern racing history.

Thunder Snow (12th, $16.47m) stands out as the only horse to win the Dubai World Cup twice – a remarkable achievement that epitomises Godolphin’s global strength. Fellow British-trained star Mishriff (13th, $16.01m) also enjoyed success across continents, including victories in the Saudi Cup and Dubai Sheema Classic.

Ireland’s contribution to the list comes through Highland Reel (48th, $10.48m), a globe-trotting warrior under Aidan O’Brien. His triumphs in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, Hong Kong Vase, and Prince of Wales’s Stakes underline his place as one of Ballydoyle’s most successful international campaigners.

American Giants of the Dirt

The United States is represented by a number of high-profile dirt champions. Arrogate (9th, $17.42m) remains one of the richest and most explosive racehorses ever seen, with his Pegasus World Cup and Dubai World Cup double redefining prize money records in 2017. He’s joined by Gun Runner (14th, $15.98m) and California Chrome (23rd, $14.75m), two horses who helped revitalise American racing’s commercial appeal.

Australia’s Icons Leave Their Mark

Australia boasts several of its greatest ever champions on the list, led by Winx (7th, $19.04m), whose 33-race winning streak will likely never be equalled. Nature Strip (18th, $15.41m) also features prominently, famed for his blistering sprinting speed and victory at Royal Ascot. Other notable Australian names include Verry Elleegant (42nd) and Makbye Diva (46th), each with their own legendary careers.

A Global Hall of Fame

The 50 highest-earning racehorses of all time represent the internationalisation of the modern sport. Once dominated by Europe and America, the balance of power has now firmly shifted to Asia and Australasia, with Hong Kong and Japan setting the standard in both prize money and global appeal.

From Romantic Warrior’s dominance in Hong Kong to Equinox’s brilliance in Japan and Enable’s enduring legacy in Europe, this list showcases a generation of champions who transcended borders and captured the imagination of racing fans worldwide.

Rank Horse Country Total Earnings
1 Romantic Warrior 🇭🇰 Hong Kong $28,595,253
2 Golden Sixty 🇭🇰 Hong Kong $21,462,495
3 Gentildonna 🇯🇵 Japan $19,691,454
7 Winx 🇦🇺 Australia $19,049,695
9 Arrogate 🇺🇸 USA $17,422,600
12 Thunder Snow 🇬🇧 UK $16,477,425
13 Mishriff 🇬🇧 UK $16,014,185
26 Enable 🇬🇧 UK $13,807,416
48 Highland Reel 🇮🇪 Ireland $10,486,679

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

UK casinos not on Gamstop
non GamStop casinos
Previous article
State Man Ruled Out for the Season After Tendon Injury
Next article
Irish Point-to-Point Fixtures 2026 – Full Spring 2025–26 Schedule (Dates & Venues)
Paul Naughton
Paul Naughton
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie