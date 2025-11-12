Irish-Bred Romantic Warrior Tops the List of Highest-Earning Racehorses

The 50 Highest-Earning Racehorses of All Time – Romantic Warrior Tops the List

Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior has officially become the highest-earning racehorse of all time, amassing a record-breaking $28,595,253 in prize money. Trained by Danny Shum, the six-year-old gelding’s triumphs in the Hong Kong Cup, QEII Cup and Cox Plate have established him as one of the most successful modern champions in the sport.

Hong Kong Heroes Lead the Charge

Romantic Warrior tops a remarkable Hong Kong double, with Golden Sixty taking second on the global list with over $21.4 million in earnings. Both horses have captured the imagination of racing fans worldwide, flying the flag for Hong Kong’s thriving racing scene. Ka Ying Rising and Voyage Bubble also feature further down the list, reflecting the territory’s growing international influence.

Japanese Greats Dominate the Rankings

Japan continues to demonstrate its global racing power with an extraordinary 23 entries in the top 50. Gentildonna ($19.6m), Forever Young ($19.45m), Orfevre ($19.29m) and Ushba Tesoro ($19.14m) all feature in the top six, showcasing Japan’s depth of talent and international reach.

Other Japanese icons such as Almond Eye, Equinox and Deep Impact remain household names, remembered for their grace, power and dominance across Tokyo, Kyoto and beyond. Japan’s strategic investment in breeding and racing infrastructure continues to pay global dividends.

British and Irish Champions Among the Elite

While Asia dominates the top positions, several British and Irish-trained horses proudly feature among the sport’s elite. Legendary mare Enable sits 26th with $13.8 million in prize money. Trained by John Gosden, the dual Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner remains one of the most beloved horses in modern racing history.

Thunder Snow (12th, $16.47m) stands out as the only horse to win the Dubai World Cup twice – a remarkable achievement that epitomises Godolphin’s global strength. Fellow British-trained star Mishriff (13th, $16.01m) also enjoyed success across continents, including victories in the Saudi Cup and Dubai Sheema Classic.

Ireland’s contribution to the list comes through Highland Reel (48th, $10.48m), a globe-trotting warrior under Aidan O’Brien. His triumphs in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, Hong Kong Vase, and Prince of Wales’s Stakes underline his place as one of Ballydoyle’s most successful international campaigners.

American Giants of the Dirt

The United States is represented by a number of high-profile dirt champions. Arrogate (9th, $17.42m) remains one of the richest and most explosive racehorses ever seen, with his Pegasus World Cup and Dubai World Cup double redefining prize money records in 2017. He’s joined by Gun Runner (14th, $15.98m) and California Chrome (23rd, $14.75m), two horses who helped revitalise American racing’s commercial appeal.

Australia’s Icons Leave Their Mark

Australia boasts several of its greatest ever champions on the list, led by Winx (7th, $19.04m), whose 33-race winning streak will likely never be equalled. Nature Strip (18th, $15.41m) also features prominently, famed for his blistering sprinting speed and victory at Royal Ascot. Other notable Australian names include Verry Elleegant (42nd) and Makbye Diva (46th), each with their own legendary careers.

A Global Hall of Fame

The 50 highest-earning racehorses of all time represent the internationalisation of the modern sport. Once dominated by Europe and America, the balance of power has now firmly shifted to Asia and Australasia, with Hong Kong and Japan setting the standard in both prize money and global appeal.

From Romantic Warrior’s dominance in Hong Kong to Equinox’s brilliance in Japan and Enable’s enduring legacy in Europe, this list showcases a generation of champions who transcended borders and captured the imagination of racing fans worldwide.