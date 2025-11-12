State Man Ruled Out for the Season After Tendon Injury Date: November 12, 2025 | Author: SportsNewsIRELAND.com

Willie Mullins has confirmed that State Man will miss the entire season after suffering a tendon injury on the gallops on Wednesday morning.

The shock news has caused major movement in the ante-post market for the 2026 Unibet Champion Hurdle, with Lossiemouth and The New Lion now joint-favourites at 7/2 with William Hill.

“Sadly, State Man has suffered a tendon injury on the gallops here. He’ll definitely be out for the rest of the season,” Mullins told Sporting Life.

The Joe and Marie Donnelly-owned</strong hurdler was being readied for a return in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown next Saturday. His last outing came when winning the Punchestown Champion Hurdle in May.

Glittering Career Halted

State Man, one of the most consistent two-mile hurdlers of recent times, has won 14 of his 20 starts, earning over £1.5 million in prize money.

He finished runner-up to Constitution Hill in the 2023 Champion Hurdle before gaining redemption in 2024, defeating Irish Point. Last season’s running looked his for the taking before a fall at the final flight.

A dual Cheltenham Festival winner, State Man captured the County Hurdle in 2022 before going on to dominate the top level. He landed 12 Grade 1 victories, including three Irish Champion Hurdles at Leopardstown and four consecutive Punchestown Festival wins.

Since entering open Grade 1 company in November 2022, he has consistently achieved a Racing Post Rating between 165 and 168 in 11 of 15 starts — a hallmark of his class and reliability.

Market Reaction

Bookmakers reacted swiftly to the news. The New Lion, winner of the Turners Novices’ Hurdle, shortened to 3/1 (from 7/2) with Bet365, while Lossiemouth was trimmed from 6/1 to 3/1 joint-favourite.

Mullins still holds strong claims, with Anzadam—also owned by the Donnellys—available at 7/1 with Coral and Ladbrokes after two victories since moving from France. He holds entries in the Morgiana Hurdle and betMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle.

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth has eased slightly to 3/1 (from 2/1) for the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle, with Wodhooh now leading that market at 5/2.

Updated 2026 Unibet Champion Hurdle Odds

(Cheltenham, March 10)

Horse Odds (Unibet) The New Lion 3/1 Lossiemouth 7/2 Anzadam 6/1 Constitution Hill 6/1 William Munny 11/1 Wodhooh 16/1 Salvator Mundi 25/1 Irancy 25/1 Others 33/1 bar

