Sir Bobby Charlton Passes Away in Accidental Fall at Care Home

Sir Bobby Charlton, the beloved figure of English football and Manchester United, tragically passed away at the age of 86 in Macclesfield General Hospital on October 21st. An inquest conducted at Cheshire Coroner’s Court revealed that he was residing at The Willows in Knutsford, a specialized nursing home dedicated to dementia care.

Cheshire’s Senior Coroner, Jacqueline Devonish, determined that Sir Bobby’s demise was accidental. The inquest detailed how he lost his balance while getting up from his chair, leading to an unfortunate collision with a window sill and, potentially, a radiator.

