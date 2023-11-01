Irish Rugby Union Appoints David Humphreys as Performance Director

The IRFU is excited to announce that former Ireland international David Humphreys has been appointed as the Performance Director, succeeding David Nucifora, who will depart at the end of this season.

The search for the new Performance Director was conducted by Odgers Berndtson, a global high-performance search firm, and their network partners worldwide.

The IRFU’s interview panel, including Ireland’s High Performance Expert, Gary Keegan, and members of the IRFU senior leadership team, identified a shortlist of experienced candidates from around the world. These candidates underwent a rigorous selection process, including interviews and assessments.

IRFU CEO Kevin Potts stated, “In David Humphreys, we have found someone with a deep passion for Irish Rugby and the expertise to keep us competitive on the world stage. His local knowledge and 30 years of elite rugby experience make him an ideal fit for this role.”

David Humphreys added, “This role is the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition, and I look forward to building on the successful systems put in place by David Nucifora, who has been a driving force behind Irish Rugby for a decade.”

The IRFU Performance Director is responsible for delivering integrated high-performance systems, player development pathways, coaching, and support for Irish Rugby.

Humphreys, who had a successful playing career, will join the IRFU in March as Performance Director Designate, working alongside Nucifora for a smooth transition, and assume full responsibility from June 1, 2024.

