Munster Rugby – Squad Updates and Injury News

The Munster squad are preparing at the HPC ahead of Sunday’s URC round 2 clash against Benetton in Treviso (2pm Irish time).

On the injury front, Calvin Nash was a late withdrawal from the Sharks game on Saturday and his availability will be determined later in the week.

Academy man Fionn Gibbons suffered a facial injury against the Sharks and his availability will be determined later in the week.

New signing Seán O’Brien (thigh) is increasing his training load and his availability will be determined later in the week.

There were six Munster Academy players in AIL action for their clubs at the weekend.

In Division 1A, Ruadhán Quinn was a try-scorer for Young Munster as they beat Dublin University 22-8.

Daniel Okeke was among the tries for Shannon as they lost 25-13 to City of Armagh.

In Division 1B, George Hadden and Dylan Hicks were in the Garryowen squad that were beaten 41-32 away to Queen’s University.

Ben O’Connor scored two tries for UCC as they were beaten 31-25 by St Mary’s College.

In Division 2A, Evan O’Connell helped UL Bohemians to a 31-17 win away to Malone.

Continuing to rehab: Simon Zebo (foot), Jack O’Sullivan (knee), Liam Coombes (thigh), Patrick Campbell (ankle), Roman Salanoa (knee), Mike Haley (hip), Cian Hurley (ankle/achilles), Paddy Patterson (knee).

