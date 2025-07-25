Pádraig Harrington leads ISPS HANDA Senior Open

Pádraig Harrington will bid to become the fifth player in history to win both The Open and ISPS HANDA Senior Open as he takes a one-stroke lead into the weekend at Sunningdale.

The Dubliner, who won and then successfully defended the Claret Jug in 2007 and 2008, carded a five under round of 65 on the Old Course at Sunningdale as he reached eight under par after the first two days.

Already a Senior Major winner this year after his U.S. Senior Open success at The Broadmoor in Colorado last month, Harrington leads by one stroke over defending champion K.J. Choi of South Korea, who hopes to become the first player to successfully defend a Senior Open title since Christy O’Connor Jnr in 2000.

Speaking after his second round on Friday, Harrington admitted:

“I rode my luck a lot today. Got my head in the game. Did a lot of good stuff mentally. Short game was sharp. But I did a good job, where I should make a score I scored, and then I got in trouble on plenty of other holes. Hit some recovery shots and managed my game, but I never showed much confidence out there at all in my swing at all.

“I obviously like these 72-hole ones and the bigger golf courses suit me. I’m glad to see there is a little bit of moisture on this course. It is starting to firm up a bit. As it’s gets a little shorter that advantage will be taken away from me. I seem to be scoring okay, so maybe I’ll do it a different way this time.”

Choi carded six birdies in his round of 67 and the 55-year-old did hold the lead at one point on nine under par after a birdie at the 14th, but two dropped shots on 16 and 17 saw him slip back into a share of second alongside 2018 European Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjørn.

Bjørn stormed into contention as he carded a seven under par round of 63 after starting the day level par following his opening round. The 15-time DP World Tour winner carded seven birdies and an eagle to move 41 places up the leaderboard.

Major Champions Ernie Els and Justin Leonard, also aiming to write their names in the history books as winners of both The Open and Senior Open, sit in a share of fourth place on six under par alongside Ricardo Gonzalez of Argentina and Australia’s Cameron Percy.

Stephen Allan, also of Australia, and Englishman Greg Owen share eighth on five under, while Major winners Paul Lawrie, Corey Pavin and Y.E. Yang are among a clutch of golfers in a tie for tenth on four under.

