Connacht v Ulster – Preview, Stats, Team News & TV

Connacht play Ulster at 7:35pm on Saturday, its 2nd v 3rd in the table. Game is live on @SportTG4

Connacht has kicked off their 2023/24 BKT United Rugby Championship season impressively, securing back-to-back 34-26 victories at the Sportsground against Ospreys and Glasgow, marking their best start since 2014/15.

Ulster have also started the season with two wins, away to Zebre and home to the Bulls.

Connacht has won both their matches 34-26, while Ulster have won 36-40 and 26-19.

In the past year, Connacht has been defeated just once at the Sportsground, a loss to today’s opponents, Ulster, in the URC on December 23.

Ulster, on the other hand, has been on a strong streak, with their only loss in the last eight BKT United Rugby Championship matches being a 10-15 defeat at home to today’s opponents, Connacht, in last season’s quarter-final.

However, Connacht has struggled against Ulster recently, winning only one of their last four encounters, and Ulster has triumphed in their last two visits to Galway.

