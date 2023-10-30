GAA Games Round Up: October 29, 2023. The last Sunday of October saw some thrilling GAA games across the country, with county titles up for grabs in both football and hurling. Here is a summary of the results and highlights from each game.

Ballina Stephenites claim 22nd Mayo SFC title

Ballina Stephenites defeated Breaffy by a score of 0-06 to 0-04 in the Connacht Gold Mayo Senior Football Championship Final. It was a low-scoring and tense game, with both teams finding it hard to score. Ballina Stephenites showed more composure and experience, and secured their 22nd county title. Breaffy, who had never won the title before, were left disappointed.

Rathgormack end 17-year wait for Waterford SFC title

Rathgormack dominated The Nire and won by a comfortable scoreline of 1-9 to 0-06 in the JJ Kavanagh & Sons Waterford Senior Football Championship Final. Rathgormack’s goal came from Jason Curry in the first half, and they never looked back as they controlled the game. Rathgormack ended their 17-year wait for their 10th county title.

Na Fianna hammer Ballyboden to win Dublin SHC title

Na Fianna thrashed Ballyboden St Enda’s by a whopping 2-19 to 0-09 in the Go Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Hurling Championship Final. Na Fianna were unstoppable, with Donal Burke scoring 1-10 and Colin Currie adding another goal. Na Fianna lifted their third county title, and their first since 2001.

Kiladangan edge out Thurles Sarsfields in Tipperary SHC final replay

Kiladangan edged out Thurles Sarsfields by a single point, 1-21 to 1-20, in the FBD Insurance – County Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Final Replay. Kiladangan’s goal came from Bryan McLoughney in the second half, and they held on to win despite a late surge from Thurles Sarsfields. Kiladangan claimed their second county title, and their first since 2016.

O’Loughlin Gaels stun Ballyhale Shamrocks in Kilkenny SHC final

O’Loughlin Gaels stunned Shamrocks Ballyhale by a narrow margin of 0-20 to 0-19 in the St. Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship Final. O’Loughlin Gaels trailed by four points at half-time, but staged a remarkable comeback in the second half, with Mark Bergin scoring 0-12. O’Loughlin Gaels won their fifth county title, and their first since 2010.

Fulham Irish upset Tir Chonaill Gaels to win London SFC title

Fulham Irish upset Tir Chonaill Gaels by a score of 0-11 to 0-08 in the McAleer & Rushe London Senior Football Championship Final. Fulham Irish led by three points at half-time, and maintained their advantage in the second half, with Liam Staunton scoring 0-06. Fulham Irish clinched their second county title, and their first since 2017.

Trillick St Macartan’s beat Errigal Ciaran to win Tyrone SFC title

Trillick St. Macartan’s beat Errigal Ciaran by a score of 1-13 to 0-13 in the Connolly’s of Moy Tyrone Senior Football Championship Final. Trillick St. Macartan’s scored the only goal of the game in the first half, courtesy of Lee Brennan, and held off Errigal Ciaran’s challenge in the second half. Trillick St. Macartan’s captured their sixth county title, and their first since 2015.

St Thomas defeat Turloughmore to win Galway SHC title

St Thomas defeated Turloughmore by a score of 2-12 to 1-13 in the Brooks Galway Senior Hurling Championship Final. St Thomas scored two goals in quick succession in the second half, from Darragh Burke and Eanna Burke, and held on to win despite a late rally from Turloughmore. St Thomas claimed their fourth county title, and their first since 2019.

Castlehaven overcome Nemo Rangers to win Cork PSF title

Castlehaven overcame Nemo Rangers by a score of 0-11 to 0-09 in the Bon Secours Hospital Cork Premier Senior Football Final. Castlehaven led by two points at half-time, and extended their lead to five points in the second half, with Brian Hurley scoring 0-05. Castlehaven secured their fourth county title, and their first since 2013.

Glen hammer Magherafelt to win first ever Derry SFC title

Glen hammered Magherafelt by a score of 1-13 to 0-07 in the O’Neills Derry Senior Football Championship Final. Glen scored the only goal of the game in the first half, from Danny Tallon, and dominated the game throughout. Glen lifted their first ever county title.

Blessington beat Rathnew in Wicklow SFC final replay

Blessington beat Rathnew by a score of 0-11 to 1-05 in the Boom & Platform Hire Wicklow Senior Football Championship Final Replay. Blessington led by four points at half-time, and maintained their lead in the second half, despite a goal from Leighton Glynn for Rathnew. Blessington won their third county title, and their first since 2004.

