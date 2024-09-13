HomeGAA57 Live GAA Matches on Clubber This Weekend
57 Live GAA Matches on Clubber This Weekend

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
List of matches on Clubber

**57 Live GAA Matches This Weekend**

This weekend is packed with excitement for GAA fans as 57 fixtures from all over Ireland are scheduled to be broadcast live on Clubber.ie. The action spans across counties, from Kerry to Kilkenny, ensuring fans have access to hurling and football matches throughout the weekend. Starting from Wednesday, September 12th, with the clash between Arravale Rovers and Kilsheelan Kilcash, and culminating on Monday, September 16th, with the match between Kilkerley Emmets and Dundalk Gaels, the weekend promises top-tier GAA action.

Among the standout games are Thurles Sarsfields vs. Cashel King Cormacs on Saturday evening, Rathmore vs. East Kerry on Sunday afternoon, and a host of other crucial matches that will shape the GAA landscape. Fans can enjoy unlimited access to these fixtures with a Clubber annual pass, allowing them to catch every moment of the games from the comfort of their homes.

### Timeline of Matches:
– **Wednesday, September 12th**
– 7:30 PM: Arravale Rovers vs Kilsheelan Kilcash

– **Thursday, September 13th**
– 7:30 PM: Golden Kilfeacle/Cashel KC vs St. Mary’s

– **Saturday, September 14th**
– 1:00 PM: Danesfort vs Tullogher Rosbercon
– 1:00 PM: Dungarvan vs Mooncoin
– 1:30 PM: Bennettsbridge vs Clara
– 2:15 PM: Thurles Sars vs Cashel King Cormacs
– 2:15 PM: Borris-Ileigh vs Lorrha Dorrha
– 3:00 PM: Edenderry vs Bracknagh
– 3:00 PM: Lisdowney vs Young Irelands
– 3:30 PM: Clonakenny vs Moycarkey Borris
– 3:30 PM: Éire Óg Annacarty vs Upperchurch Drombane
– 3:45 PM: Ballyhale vs Erins Own
– 4:00 PM: Templederry Kenyons vs Roscrea
– 4:00 PM: Rover Inistioge vs Fenians
– 4:00 PM: Tullamore vs Durrow
– 4:30 PM: Kilcoo Young Emmets vs Dromard
– 5:00 PM: Monegal vs Portroe
– 5:00 PM: Ballingarry vs Knockavilla Kickhams
– 5:00 PM: Toomevara vs JK Bracks
– 5:00 PM: Na Gaeil vs Shannon Rangers
– 5:30 PM: Ballyragget vs Portlaington
– 5:30 PM: Raparees vs Oylegate Glenbrien
– 6:00 PM: Tinryland vs St. Josephs
– 7:15 PM: St. Kiernans vs West Kerry
– 7:15 PM: Portlaoise vs St. Josephs

– **Sunday, September 15th**
– 12:00 PM: Shannon Rovers vs Cappawhite
– 12:00 PM: Crattyard vs Annanough
– 12:00 PM: Park Ratheniska vs Mountmellick
– 12:00 PM: Mullinavat vs Thomastown
– 12:00 PM: Milltown Castlemaine vs Spa
– 1:30 PM: Black & Whites vs Carrickshock
– 1:30 PM: Conahy Shamrocks vs St. Martins
– 2:00 PM: Graigue Ballycallan vs Dicksboro
– 2:00 PM: Sean Treacys vs Silvermines
– 2:00 PM: Sean O’Mahonys vs O’Raghallaighs
– 2:00 PM: Round Towers vs Castledermot
– 2:00 PM: Templemore vs Feale Rangers
– 2:15 PM: Kinnane Shamrocks vs Dr. Crokes
– 2:30 PM: O’Loughlin Gaels vs Tullaroan
– 3:00 PM: Arles Killeen vs O’Dempsey’s
– 3:00 PM: St. Marys vs Gortnahoe Glengoole
– 3:00 PM: Shamrocks vs Ballycommom
– 3:00 PM: Rathmore vs East Kerry
– 3:30 PM: Mullinalaghta vs St. Mary’s Granard
– 3:45 PM: Newport vs Moyne Templetuohy
– 4:00 PM: Graigecullen vs Killeshin
– 4:00 PM: Thurles Sarsfields vs Nenagh Éire Óg
– 4:00 PM: Sarsfields vs Naas
– 4:30 PM: Kilteale vs Kilkaldy
– 4:30 PM: St. Brendan’s Board vs South Kerry
– 5:00 PM: Carrick Swans vs Burgess
– 5:00 PM: Hunstown Rovers vs St. Kevins
– 5:00 PM: Ferbane vs Rhode
– 5:00 PM: Borrisokane vs Golden Kilfeacle
– 5:00 PM: Mid Kerry vs Dingle
– 6:00 PM: Mattock Rangers vs Clann na nGael
– 7:00 PM: Rathvilly vs Tullow

– **Monday, September 16th**
– 7:45 PM: Kilkerley Emmets vs Dundalk Gaels

This thrilling lineup of fixtures ensures a weekend full of sporting action for GAA enthusiasts!

JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
