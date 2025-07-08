HomeRacingMost bet-on sports in Ireland
Racing

Most bet-on sports in Ireland

Garth Kenny
By Garth Kenny
0
25
Camille Pissarro and Ryan Moore win the French Derby at Chantilly.

In Ireland, sport isn’t just something you watch. It’s something you feel.

On a windy Saturday afternoon in Cork or a chilly evening in Dublin, you can walk into any pub and hear it in the way people talk. It’s not just about who won, but who covered the spread, who scored first, who cost them a tenner in injury time. Betting has been stitched into the fabric of Irish sport for as long as anyone can remember. And while a lot has changed, the sports that people put their money on have stayed surprisingly consistent.

Horse racing sits at the top of the table. Always has. Likely always will. If you want to understand Irish betting culture, you start at the track. The country has produced some of the best trainers, jockeys, and horses in the world, and that isn’t just luck. It’s a national obsession. Punchestown, Leopardstown, the Galway Races, these aren’t just events. They’re landmarks on the Irish calendar. For many punters, a day at the races isn’t complete without a bet, even if it’s just a small one placed more out of habit than strategy. And when Cheltenham rolls around across the water, you’ll feel it here too. Streets are quiet. Pubs are full. Sports Bet is flying.

Gaelic games are next, and they’re uniquely Irish. Hurling and Gaelic football are the real deal here. They’re part of the country’s identity. That pride spills over into the betting slips. A county final can see just as much betting chatter in a pub as an All-Ireland semi-final. Because for a lot of people, it’s not about big money. It’s about backing your parish, your friends, your neighbors. You can feel the stakes even when the odds don’t seem to matter.

Then there’s football which keeps growing in popularity every year. The English Premier League is popular in Ireland, and it shows up on the betting sheets week after week. With teams lik Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, every weekend those names echo through living rooms and bookies alike. People here know the form tables, the injury lists, the odds of a clean sheet better than they know the weather forecast. Champions League nights and World Cup summers only turn the volume up higher.

Rugby also has its place. Not as frenzied as racing or football, but deeply respected. The Six Nations tournament, in particular, sparks a wave of bets every spring. Ireland’s rise in world rugby has given people a reason to bet with both head and heart. When Ireland plays England, you can feel the energy shift, the money move, the pride sharpen.

What’s interesting is how the habits have evolved without really changing the hierarchy. You can still walk into a shop and fill out a paper slip if you like, but more and more bets are made on phones now. Apps have made it easier to bet in-play, to place small wagers at halftime, to jump on odds as they change. But the sports themselves? They’ve stayed the same. People still back horses in the rain. Still cheer on their counties with a fiver riding on the final whistle. Still argue about who’s due a win and who’s letting them down.

The most bet-on sports in Ireland aren’t just about gambling. They’re about connection. To a place. To a team. To a tradition. They’re about the rhythm of a year marked by races and finals and derbies. And if you stand in the right pub on the right day, you’ll see it happen when someone checking their phone, shouting at the screen, slipping another coin across the counter. Not just watching the game. Living it. With a little something on the line.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
List of Live GAA Matches on Clubber This Weekend
Next article
Connacht Appoint Allan Temple Jones as New Head of Athletic Performance
Garth Kenny
Garth Kenny
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie