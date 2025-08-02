Another Galway Races feature for Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott claimed another Galway Races success this week with the victory of Winning Smut (13/2 joint-favourite) in the Listed BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle.

Ridden by Jack Kennedy, the Denis Reddin-owned six-year-old gelding ran out a two and a half length winner over Fascile Mode (33/1), who was prominent throughout under Jake Coen.

Chart Topper (8/1) and Brian Hayes were third, a half-length behind the runner-up.

Ebony is King in Maiden Hurdle

The Andrew Slattery-trained Ebony King took the opening BoyleSports Best Odds Guaranteed Maiden Hurdle.

Ridden by Cian Quirke, the four-year-old was a Tipperary bumper winner on debut early last month.

The 9/1 chance came home with two and a half length to spare over Tatateo (9/1) and Daniel King. Pistocchi was third (18/1), a further 17 lengths back.

The Lads Come On Late in Galway Tribes

Come On The Lads (22/1) came late on the stands’ side to deny Toll Stone (7/2 favourite) and Donagh Meyler by a head in the €80,000 BoyleSports Galway Tribes Handicap Hurdle over two miles and 175 yards.

Placed three times over hurdles this season, the winner was ridden by seven-pound claimer Eoin Staples for The Lads Partnership.

Messersschmitt (7/1) finished in third place, a further half-length behind, under Jack Kennedy.

Come On The Lads wins a thrilling renewal of the @BoyleSports Galway Tribes Handicap Hurdle 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eSIwvbxBUa — Galway Races (@Galway_Races) August 2, 2025

Some Pretender was a popular winner in the Salthill Hotel Irish EBF Mares Flat Race for Patrick and Willie Mullins.

Carrying the colours of Syndicates Racing, the bay filly was welcomed back to the winners’ enclosure by many syndicate members. The five-year-old gave the successful handler a fifth victory in the last six renewals of the race.

Action is odd-on maiden winner

Action (4/9 favourite), third to stable companions New Zealand and Isaac Newton [a winner today at Goodwood] on debut at The Curragh recently, broke his maiden in the Whiriskey Refrigeration Irish EBF Maiden over one mile and 73 yards.

In the hands of Betfred Derby-winning rider Wayne Lordan, the juvenile son of Frankel had a length and quarter over Perisher (13/2) and Dylan Browne McMonagle at the winning post.

The other Aidan O’Brien-handled horse, Christmas Day, was third at 11/2 for five-pound claimer Jack Cleary.

Another boost for the New Zealand form ✊ Action, third on debut, goes in @Galway_Races, completing a quickfire across-the-card double for Aidan O’Brien. New Zealand’s Curragh win looking like strong form now… pic.twitter.com/kWUqLf5T8R — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 2, 2025

Blue Moon Boy (22/1) got the better of a close finish, by a nose, as the Luke McAteer-steered three-year-old beat Smithfield (3/1 joint-favourite) in the Bathshack Maiden over a mile and 73 yards.

The winner, trained by Andrew Kinirons in Kildare, was fifth last time at Killarney, having brought up the tail-end of the field prior to that on debut at Fairyhouse.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com