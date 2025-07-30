HomeNewsWestern Fold gives Danny Gilligan a second Tote Galway Plate
Western Fold gives Danny Gilligan a second Tote Galway Plate

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
By Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Western Fold, winner of the 2025 Tote Galway Plate. Credit: Breandán Ó hUallacháin.

Western Fold (11/1) and Galway rider Danny Gilligan won the Tote Galway Plate on Wednesday evening.

It was a second success in the Grade 3 handicap chase for Gilligan, who previously won the race two years ago with Ash Tree Meadow.

The successful trainer Gordon Elliott was also winning the race for the second time in three years, and it is his fourth success in the Galway Races feature race since his initial victory with Lord Scoundrel in 2016.

Western Fold, winner of the Mayo National at Ballinrobe in May, battled with Jessie Evans (9/1) up the Galway hill before eventually claiming a four and a half length success over the Noel Meade inmate.

Shecouldbeanything (33/1) took third for Gordon Elliott, the eight-year-old mare ridden by Jordan Gainford. The daughter of Malinas was a further five and half lengths behind the runner-up.

Amirite (33/1), prominent throughout the two miles six furlongs 111 yards contest, stayed on bravely for fourth place under Darragh O’Keeffe.

The opening Tote €50,000 Guaranteed Placepot Tote Maiden Hurdle went to Paul Townend aboard the Willie Mullins-trainer favourite Hipop De Loire (4/9 favourite). Fourth in a listed race on the flat at Roscommon on his most recent racetrack appearance, the French-bred was narrowly denied over hurdles at Galway last season.

Bal Kauto (7/1), the reserve who got a place in the Tote Money-back Every Race Today Handicap Hurdle, was an impressive five-length winner for trainer and jockey Declan Queally.

Cleopatra’s Needle, a 22/1 shot, took the Tote €5,000 Guaranteed Jackpot Irish EBF Mares Handicap Hurdle over two miles and 110 yards. Trained by Harry Rogers in Co Louth, the seven-year-old chestnut filly won in the hands of five-pound claimer Patrick O’Brien.

