Galway Races Summer Festival underway at 5.10pm today

Galway Races Summer Festival gets underway this evening, with the seven-day extravaganza continuing until Sunday, 3rd August.

This year’s Summer Festival will see the running of 53 races, over 7 days with an increased total prize fund of €2,171,000. There is a minimum value of €17,000 for all races and the feature race each day will be worth at least €110,000. This year’s Galway Plate and Galway Hurdle will both be valued at €270,000.

Changes for 2025 Festival

Galway Races recently announced a number of changes to the 2025 Summer Festival race schedule. The headline change sees the Galway Tribes Handicap Hurdle, over 2 miles, traditionally ran on Friday, move to Saturday, 2nd August. This change is aimed at

enhancing opportunities for participation, as declarations for this race will now take place on Thursday morning, after the final field for Thursday’s Galway Hurdle has been confirmed.

🗣️ “Bringing everyone together is what it’s all about.”@Galway_Races CEO Michael Moloney sets the scene on the eve of the Festival 🌟@nickluck | #LuckOnSunday | @WorldPool pic.twitter.com/L1BLo1WUVZ — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 27, 2025

As a result of this change, the Beginners Steeplechase, for five-year-olds and up, over 2 miles and 6 furlongs, will move from Thursday to Friday, 1st August and the Nursery Handicap, over 7 furlongs previously run on Saturday, will now take place on Thursday, 31st July.

Connacht Hotel renews sponsorship

The Connacht Hotel signed a new three year agreement to continue its sponsorship of the Connacht Hotel (QR) Handicap, the feature race on the opening day of Race Week.

This year marks 16 consecutive years of support from The Connacht Hotel, making them one of the event’s long standing partners.

Chanelle Pharma is the Official Sponsors of the Best Turned Out Series. This enhanced partnership marks Chanelle Pharma’s 40th year of support for the Galway Races, building on its longstanding sponsorship of the Leading Trainer Award.

First race at 5.10pm this evening

Racing gets underway this evening at 5.10pm with the Galway Bay Hotel & Galmont Hotel Novice Hurdle for four-year-olds.

The night’s feature, the €110,000 Connacht Hotel (QR) Handicap is off at 6.40pm, while the final event of the 7-race card, the Monami Construction Flat Race goes to post at 8.20pm.

