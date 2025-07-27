Harrington has 2-shot advantage in ISPS HANDA Senior Open

Pádraig Harrington is two strokes clear ahead of the final round of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open at Sunningdale.

The Dublin golfer is aiming to become the fifth player in history to win both The Open and ISPS HANDA Senior Open.

The Irishman, who won the Claret Jug in 2007 at Carnoustie and defended it at Royal Birkdale in 2008, carded a second consecutive round of 65 to reach 13 under par after three rounds.

Harrington made the turn two under par after birdies on the fourth and ninth holes. He then made his third gain of the day at the 11th hole. He recovered from a dropped shot on the 12th with back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th holes and then rolled in a short putt on the 18th hole after hitting his approach to three feet.

Incredible touch from @Padraig_H👏 📺Watch the ISPS Handa Senior Open live now on Golf Channel.pic.twitter.com/T10rK51ug9 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 26, 2025

A birdie putt at the last saw him move two strokes clear of Justin Leonard, who also carded a second consecutive round of 65. The American, who won The Open in 1997 at Royal Troon, is also bidding to etch his name in history.

Commenting on his third round, Pádraig Harrington admitted:

“I still wasn’t comfortable. Like I thought I was getting better but yeah, I don’t think I rode my luck as much today. I wasn’t out of position but I certainly didn’t play much better than yesterday. Maybe a little bit more cautious today.

“It’s always nice to come back with a bounceback and a birdie. Believe it or not, I’d prefer to make a bogey and a birdie than two pars. I think when you can get caught in that sort of, I-haven’t-made-a-bogey-for-a-while type thing, that can get in your head. So getting rid of that is not a bad thing.”

Just four players have won both The Open and Senior Open, with Darren Clarke becoming the latest to do so after triumphing in 2022. The Irishman defeated Harrington by one stroke at Gleneagles to join Bob Charles, Gary Player and Tom Watson as the only men to achieve that feat.

"I'll wait until tomorrow to try and digest that."@Padraig_H was honest when asked about his opportunities at Sunningdale 😂 pic.twitter.com/qVWOWPGPJw — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 26, 2025

Thomas Bjørn, Europe’s victorious 2018 Ryder Cup Captain and 15-time winner on the DP World Tour, carded a three under par 67 to sit in solo third on ten under.

In a share of fourth on eight under par are 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Champion Steven Alker, former PGA Tour winner Greg Chalmers, 2017 Legends Tour Order of Merit winner Clark Dennis and 2002 WGC Match Play winner Kevin Sutherland.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com