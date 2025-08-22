Andrew Moran seals half-season loan to LAFC

Brighton & Hove Albion and Republic of Ireland midfielder heads to Major League Soccer until January.

Andrew Moran has joined Los Angeles FC on a loan deal running to January, giving the 21-year-old Dubliner a fresh platform in MLS after productive spells with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City over the past two seasons.

Why this move makes sense Regular minutes: A busy MLS schedule offers game time at a high tempo and strong athletic level.

A busy MLS schedule offers game time at a high tempo and strong athletic level. Elite environment: Moran links up with former Tottenham stars Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris in a trophy-chasing squad.

Moran links up with former Tottenham stars Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris in a trophy-chasing squad. Brighton pathway: The Seagulls view the switch as a chance for Moran to test himself in a new league and culture before returning in January.

Brighton technical director David Weir welcomed the opportunity for Moran to challenge himself abroad, while LAFC co-president & GM John Thorrington said the Ireland international can add quality immediately as the club pursues more silverware.

Career snapshot Age: 21

21 From: Knocklyon, Dublin

Knocklyon, Dublin Joined Brighton: 2020 (from Bray Wanderers) Loan spells: Blackburn (2023/24), Stoke City (2024/25)

Blackburn (2023/24), Stoke City (2024/25) Ireland caps: Senior debut Nov 2023; 3 caps to date

Senior debut Nov 2023; 3 caps to date Position: Attacking/central midfield

Moran has three senior appearances for Brighton and made 35 Championship outings with Stoke last term. His short-term move to California comes as Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson prepares to name his squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers.