Andrew Moran seals half-season loan to LAFC

Brighton & Hove Albion and Republic of Ireland midfielder heads to Major League Soccer until January.

Andrew Moran has joined Los Angeles FC on a loan deal running to January, giving the 21-year-old Dubliner a fresh platform in MLS after productive spells with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City over the past two seasons.

Why this move makes sense

  • Regular minutes: A busy MLS schedule offers game time at a high tempo and strong athletic level.
  • Elite environment: Moran links up with former Tottenham stars Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris in a trophy-chasing squad.
  • Brighton pathway: The Seagulls view the switch as a chance for Moran to test himself in a new league and culture before returning in January.

Brighton technical director David Weir welcomed the opportunity for Moran to challenge himself abroad, while LAFC co-president & GM John Thorrington said the Ireland international can add quality immediately as the club pursues more silverware.

Career snapshot

  • Age: 21
  • From: Knocklyon, Dublin
  • Joined Brighton: 2020 (from Bray Wanderers)
  • Loan spells: Blackburn (2023/24), Stoke City (2024/25)
  • Ireland caps: Senior debut Nov 2023; 3 caps to date
  • Position: Attacking/central midfield

Moran has three senior appearances for Brighton and made 35 Championship outings with Stoke last term. His short-term move to California comes as Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson prepares to name his squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers.

Contract details (summary)

  • Type: Loan
  • Club: Los Angeles FC (MLS)
  • Duration: Until January

