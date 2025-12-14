Romantic Warrior wins 4th Group 1 Hong Kong Cup

HomeUncategorizedRomantic Warrior wins 4th Group 1 Hong Kong Cup
A fourth straight win in the Group 1 Hong Kong Cup for Romantic Warrior. Credit: HKJC.

Romantic Warrior turned on the style at Sha Tin on Sunday morning as he claimed an unprecedented fourth straight victory in the HK$40 million Group 1 LONGINES Hong Kong Cup (2000m).

Hong Kong International Sale graduate Romantic Warrior has now reached a tally of 11 Group 1s in four different jurisdictions, as the James McDonald-ridden seven-year-old ran out a convincing length and three-quarters winner over Bellagio Opera in his latest Group 1 success.

McDonald broke well and sat just behind a steady pace set largely by Joseph O’Brien’s Galen, whose rider Dylan Browne McMonagle tried  to get first run on the field as the group of seven turned into the home straight.

Romantic Warrior was travelling well within himself and with 400m remaining, he was in front and was never going to be passed despite the late challenge from Bellagio Opera, with Quisisana sneaking in late for third.

Shum very proud of Romantic Warrior

Winning trainer Danny Shum said of his multiple Group 1 winner:

“I’m very proud of Romantic Warrior and our stable team, they work really hard. It’s a big relief. He always gives me a lot of happiness, not only me but my stable, owners, my family and in Hong Kong, even racing fans or non-racing fans, they all love Romantic Warrior.

“To be honest, there was a lot of pressure. He had his surgery (when a screw was inserted in his left front leg at the end of May), but he is such a good, calm, lovely horse. He’s part of my family, I love him. My son says I love Romantic Warrior more than him!

“He’s very easy to train. He doesn’t need too much work and his body weight will tell you, his appetite will tell you how fit he is.”

Romantic Warrior is likely to be aimed another another clash with Forever Young, who he pushed all the way to the line in that famous Group 1 Saudi Cup (1800m, dirt) showdown earlier this year.

“He’s so special”

The successful rider, James McDonald, summed up his admiration for Romantic Warrior by stating:

“He’s so special, he’s so special. He’s just a freak. I don’t know what to say. I just love him. I love him.”

Dylan Browne McMonagle, the rider of the Joseph O’Brien-trained Galen, who out-ran his odds of 25/1 to finish fourth, said of the four-year-old son of Gleneagles:

“He’s a very, very tough horse and he wears his heart on his sleeve. We were drawn a little bit wide and he didn’t step as well as he usually does, which meant I had to work a little bit around the first bend. But I got into a nice rhythm and he was tough the whole way to the line.”

