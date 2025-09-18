HomeUncategorizedKate O’Connor Heptathlon Preview: Full Schedule (Irish Times) & Medal Chances
Kate O'Connor Heptathlon Preview: Full Schedule (Irish Times) & Medal Chances

The women’s heptathlon promises to be one of the highlights of the championships, and Irish fans have a real reason to watch closely as Kate O’Connor looks to make history. The 23-year-old from Dundalk is aiming to become the first Irish woman to win a global medal in the event.

American Anna Hall is the clear favourite for gold at 4/7, followed by defending champion Nafissatou Thiam (9/4) and Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson (11/2). Those three are odds-on for medals, but the battle for bronze could be decided by just a handful of points.

“The one thing about winning medals for these events now is that it does increase the pressure, the expectation levels from people watching on,” O’Connor, who begins her heptathlon challenge on Friday morning.

O’Connor’s 6,487-point haul at the World University Games in Germany is the fifth best of 2025, although Olympic champion Nafi Thiam from Belgium and Great Britain’s world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson have yet to record a score this season.

“I’ve got an idea in my head if things go really, really well, what could happen but I just want to turn up and just enjoy the competition.

“If I could, I would love to string together seven performances that I’m really proud of.”

Kate O’Connor’s Full Schedule (Irish Times)

  • Day 7 – Friday, 19 September
    09:33 – 100m Hurdles | 10:20 – High Jump | 12:30 – Shot Put | 13:38 – 200m
  • Day 8 – Saturday, 20 September
    03:30 – Long Jump | 11:00 – Javelin | 13:11 – 800m (final event)

Medal Chances

O’Connor is priced at 9/2 to claim a medal and 50/1 for gold. Her strongest events are the javelin and long jump, where she can claw back points on the leaders. If she stays competitive in the hurdles, high jump and 200m, she could head into the 800m with a real shot at bronze.

Her main rivals for the podium outside the “big three” include Annik Kalin (5/2) of Sweden and Finland’s Saga Vanninen (7/2). Sofie Dokter (NED) and Taliyah Brooks (USA) are also strong competitors.

Prediction

Gold: Likely to be a duel between Hall and Thiam, with Johnson-Thompson a live threat if she produces her best.
Bronze: Wide open – and Kate O’Connor is right in the mix. Expect a thrilling finish with the possibility of an Irish medal on the line in the final 800m.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Connacht Rugby 2025/26 Season Preview: Lancaster Aiming for Top Eight
