NFL – Week 2 Review

Four teams – Arizona, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and San Francisco – have begun the season 2-0 after missing the postseason last year, making it the second consecutive season that at least four teams started 2-0 the season after missing the postseason.

The Indianapolis Colts, who scored on each of their seven offensive possessions in Week 1 and their first three offensive possessions in Week 2. They become the first team in NFL history to score on each of their first 10 offensive possessions of the season.

Cowboys overcome 10-point deficit v Giants

The Dallas Cowboys overcame a 10-point deficit and defeated the New York Giants, 40-37, in overtime in Week 2. There were six lead changes in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey converted the third-longest field goal in NFL history, from 64-yard, to tie the game with no time remaining in the fourth quarter. He then scored a 46-yard field goal to win with no time remaining in overtime.

Lions 52-21 winners over the Bears

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff passed for 334 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery each rushed for a touchdown in the Lions’ 52-21 win over Chicago.

Four TD passes for Baltimore’s Jackson

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, in his 96th career start, had four touchdown passes with no interceptions in the Ravens’ 41-17 win over Cleveland.

Jackson has 11 career games with at least four touchdown passes and no interceptions, surpassing Patrick Mahomes (10 games) and Aaron Rodgers (10) for the most such games by a quarterback in his first 100 career starts in NFL history.

WR Chase stars in Bengals Win

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had 14 receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals’ 31-27 win against Jacksonville.

Chase is the fourth player in NFL history with at least 14 receptions in three career games, and has six career games with at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and a touchdown reception.

49ers Win at New Orleans

San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey had six receptions, 107 scrimmage yards (55 rushing, 52 receiving) and a touchdown reception in the 49ers’ 26-21 win at New Orleans.

McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history with at least 50 rushing touchdowns and 30 touchdown receptions.

Rams 33-19 Winners at Tennessee

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams had six receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown and wide receiver Puka Nacua, in his 30th career game, had eight receptions for 91 yards and a 45-yard rushing touchdown in the team’s 33-19 win at Tennessee.

Nacua has 202 career receptions and became the second player in NFL history with at least 200 receptions in his first 30 games.

Rodgers records 508th TD Pass

Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers recorded his 508th career regular-season touchdown pass, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre (508 touchdown passes) for the fourth-most in NFL history. Only Tom Brady (649 touchdown passes), Drew Brees (571) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (539) have more.

Eagles Edge Super Bowl LIX Rematch

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts recorded a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown in the Eagles’ 20-17 win at Kansas City in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX. Hurts has 45 career games with a rushing touchdown, including the playoffs, for the third-most such games by a quarterback in NFL history.

