Connacht Rugby 2025/26 Season Preview: Lancaster Aiming for Top Eight

If Connacht supporters are searching for reasons to believe after last season’s annus horribilis – six wins, 13th place, and a Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat at home to 14-man Racing 92 – they don’t have to look far.

Lancaster Takes Charge

Stuart Lancaster’s arrival offers a fresh start. The former England boss rebuilt a broken culture before the 2015 World Cup debacle and then spent six hugely influential years at Leinster, transforming them into a URC powerhouse. His Racing 92 stint was brief and forgettable, but Connacht fans will hope that, with a stronger support network in Galway, Lancaster can finally deliver as a head coach.

<br />

Squad Changes & New Blood

The squad has seen modest change. Sam Gilbert is the sole professional signing and likely won’t feature until December. Academy promotions for Sean Naughton, Harry West and last year’s standout Finn Tracey freshen up the ranks. The departures of Conor Oliver (Ealing Trailfinders), JJ Hanrahan (Munster), Piers O’Conor (Edinburgh) and Santiago Cordero leave gaps, but Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen remain the key men if fit.

Coaching Ticket & Facilities

Lancaster will work alongside Rob Seib, who will look to sharpen Connacht’s attack this season, as well as province stalwarts John Muldoon and Cully Tucker. This mix of international experience and local knowledge could be vital in making Lancaster’s system stick.

The €40 million redevelopment of Dexcom Stadium has transformed Connacht’s environment. Lancaster has called the new indoor centre “as good as I’ve ever seen,” while the final piece – the North Stand – is due to open in January for the URC clash with Leinster.

Turning the Sportsground into a Fortress

Connacht’s last home URC win came back on March 1st against a depleted Benetton. To reach the URC top eight this season, they’ll need at least ten victories and a strong home record. Lancaster has promised a visible increase in intensity and accuracy in the first five rounds.

Predicted Starting XV vs Benetton

1. Peter Dooley

Peter Dooley 2. Dylan Tierney-Martin or Dave Heffernan

Dylan Tierney-Martin or Dave Heffernan 3. Jack Aungier

Jack Aungier 4. Darragh Murray

Darragh Murray 5. Joe Joyce

Joe Joyce 6. Cian Prendergast (C)

Cian Prendergast (C) 7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

Shamus Hurley-Langton 8. Sean Jansen

Sean Jansen 9. Ben Murphy

Ben Murphy 10. Josh Ioane

Josh Ioane 11. Shayne Bolton

Shayne Bolton 12. Hugh Gavin

Hugh Gavin 13. Cathal Forde

Cathal Forde 14. Finn Tracey

Finn Tracey 15. Seán Naughton or Shane Jennings

This youthful selection pairs Gavin and Forde in midfield and gives Tracey an early shot on the wing. Ioane’s control at 10 and Jansen’s ball-carrying will be crucial to Connacht’s fortunes.

Targets for 2025/26

A top-eight finish and a home Challenge Cup semi-final would represent a strong first year for Lancaster. Anything less would feel like underachievement given the investment in facilities and the talent at his disposal.

With a balanced coaching ticket, new energy from academy graduates, and a statement stadium redevelopment, Connacht have the tools to make 2025/26 a turning point – if they can marry training intensity with matchday consistency.