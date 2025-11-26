Connacht Rugby v Hollywoodbets Sharks – Full Stats Preview, Team News & Betting

Date: Saturday, 29 November 2025

Venue: Dexcom Stadium, Galway

Kick-off: 19:45 (IRE/UK) | 20:45 (ITA) | 21:45 (SA)

Live on: TG4, Premier Sports, SuperSport, Flo Rugby & URC.tv

Match Officials

Referee: Ben Breakspear (WRU) – 14th URC game

Overview

Connacht welcome the Hollywoodbets Sharks to Galway in Round 6 of the URC, with the bookmakers installing the home side as 8-point favourites. Both teams have shown flashes of quality this season, but the statistics paint a clear picture of Connacht being the more consistent and defensively reliable of the two.

Despite sitting mid-table, Connacht have a positive points differential and all three of their defeats have come by a single score. The Sharks, meanwhile, remain unpredictable and have struggled defensively on the road, conceding over 27 points per game.

Connacht – Season Results (2025/26)

Match Score Result Connacht v Benetton 26–15 Win Cardiff v Connacht 14–8 Loss Connacht v Bulls 27–28 Loss Munster v Connacht 17–15 Loss Connacht v Scarlets Postponed –

Record: P4 | W1 | L3

Points For: 76 | Points Against: 74

Average Score: Connacht 19 – 18 Opponents

Connacht have lost games by 6, 1 and 2 points, underlining that performance levels remain strong. Their defence, conceding just 18.5 points per match, is among the best in the league to date.

Sharks – Season Results (2025/26)

Match Score Result Glasgow v Sharks 35–19 Loss Dragons v Sharks 17–17 Draw Leinster v Sharks 31–5 Loss Ulster v Sharks 34–26 Loss Sharks v Scarlets 29–19 Win

Record: P5 | W1 | D1 | L3

Points For: 96 | Points Against: 136

Average Score: Sharks 19 – 27 Opponents

The Sharks have conceded 30+ points in three of their five matches and remain winless away from home this season. Their defence has been the most inconsistent element of their campaign.

Form Guide & Key Statistics

Connacht

Positive points differential ( +2 ) despite a losing record.

) despite a losing record. Conceding only 18.5 points per match .

. Two-point loss away to Munster shows improvement in tight games.

Mack Hansen and Byron Ralston remain injury concerns.

New signing Sam Gilbert could make his Connacht debut.

Sharks

–40 points differential across five games.

points differential across five games. Conceding 27.2 points per match .

. Winless in all away fixtures.

Jean Smith and Vincent Tshituka are the main attacking threats.

Siya Kolisi remains a turnover machine at the breakdown.

Head-to-Head (URC)

Season Fixture Score 2021/22 Sharks v Connacht 21–20 2022/23 Connacht v Sharks 24–12 2023/24 Sharks v Connacht 31–19 2024/25 Connacht v Sharks 36–31

Average total points: 47.5

Average Connacht score: 24.8

Average Sharks score: 22.8

Three of the four meetings have been decided by seven points or fewer, though Connacht’s scoring output at home tends to be significantly higher.

Betting Preview – Connacht –8

Why Connacht Are Favourites

Sharks concede almost 9 points more per game than Connacht.

than Connacht. Connacht’s home performances include a win and a one-point loss to the Bulls.

Sharks have not won away this season.

this season. Connacht’s defeats have been by extremely narrow margins.

Suggested Bets

Connacht –8 Handicap (most statistical support)

(most statistical support) Connacht to Win by 6–12 Points

Under 50.5 Total Points (weather-dependent)

(weather-dependent) Anytime Tryscorer: Josh Ioane or Vincent Tshituka

Prediction

Connacht 24–16 Sharks

Home strength, defensive control and better discipline should carry Connacht through. Sharks will threaten in moments, but Connacht’s consistency and structure point to a steady, controlled victory.

