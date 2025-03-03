HomeGAAVideo - Kieran McGeeney Frustrated by Kick-Out Rule Ambiguity
Video – Kieran McGeeney Frustrated by Kick-Out Rule Ambiguity

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney remains unimpressed by how the new rules, particularly those concerning goalkeeping time limits, are being enforced.

Last week, McGeeney stated that the FRC had issued a ‘guideline’ rather than a strict rule on the 20-second kick-out limit. However, that ambiguity came under scrutiny during Armagh’s weekend win over Dublin, as both goalkeepers were penalised for delays.

“I do think some of the stuff is a joke,” McGeeney said. “Like 20 seconds ‘maybe’ – can somebody tell me how that is a rule? There wasn’t one of those kick-outs that he blew tonight that was over 15 seconds.”

McGeeney also criticised a ruling on passing within the goalkeeper’s square.

“I just think that people are getting carried away with themselves, and now we’re being told that when you pass the ball back into the square that it is a ‘pass’, as in one pass.

“The next thing is, you will only be allowed to do it on a Sunday when the sun is shining from the east.

“What is it that they want us to do, just not let goalkeepers touch the ball?”

