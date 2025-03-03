HomeGAAGalway Eyeing League Final on 30th March
GAA

Galway Eyeing League Final on 30th March

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
8
Video - Pádraic Joyce Backs Review Process but Urges Consistency
Video - Pádraic Joyce Backs Review Process but Urges Consistency

Galway Eyeing League Final on 30th March as Tyrone Battle Relegation

Galway’s position at the top of Division 1 puts them in prime contention for a league final spot, while Tyrone, currently seventh, face a fight to avoid relegation with crucial fixtures against Donegal and Dublin ahead.

“We know that teams who were top of the league the last two seasons didn’t go so well [in the championship], so we’ll keep an eye on that,” Joyce noted.

“We haven’t won a league in Galway since 1981. My uncle was on the last team that won it, and he keeps telling me about it.

“If we’re there, we’re there. We don’t go out to lose any game, and we’ve two huge games now – in two weeks’ time we’ve Dublin away and then Kerry at home, so they’re going to be great learning curves for us.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Video – Kieran McGeeney Frustrated by Kick-Out Rule Ambiguity
Next article
Video – Joe Highsmith Charges to Victory at Cognizant Classic
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: info@sportsnewsireland.com

FOLLOW US

Design by SportsMediaIreland.ie