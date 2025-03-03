Galway Eyeing League Final on 30th March as Tyrone Battle Relegation

Galway’s position at the top of Division 1 puts them in prime contention for a league final spot, while Tyrone, currently seventh, face a fight to avoid relegation with crucial fixtures against Donegal and Dublin ahead.

🗣️Weekend Wrap up🎙️

Galway Senior football manager, Pádraic Joyce, spoke to the media and Galway GAA TV after this afternoon’s draw with Tyrone in Round 5 of the Allianz Football League in Tuam Stadium pic.twitter.com/J7ZkdLgHxi — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) March 2, 2025

“We know that teams who were top of the league the last two seasons didn’t go so well [in the championship], so we’ll keep an eye on that,” Joyce noted.

“We haven’t won a league in Galway since 1981. My uncle was on the last team that won it, and he keeps telling me about it.

“If we’re there, we’re there. We don’t go out to lose any game, and we’ve two huge games now – in two weeks’ time we’ve Dublin away and then Kerry at home, so they’re going to be great learning curves for us.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com