Cyclones beat Wildcats 24-21 in Aer Lingus Classic

Kansas State Wildcats 24 Iowa State Cyclones 21

Iowa State Cyclones gained a narrow 24-21 win over the Kansas State Wildcats in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

The game produced six touchdowns – three per team – with a field goal from Cyclones’ kicker Konrardy being the decisive score of the game.

The meeting of the Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones was the opening game of Week 0 of the US College Football season.

Cyclones take lead

The designated away side, Iowa State, took the lead 3 minutes 26 seconds from the end of what was an error-prone opening quarter.

A 23 yard pass from quarterback Rocco Becht found wide receiver Dominic Overby in the corner for the game’s opening touchdown – the end result of four plays for 49 yards.

Becht to Overby for six! 🙌 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/tKh3aEyHvY — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) August 23, 2025

Kicker Kyle Konrardy was successful adding the extra score for a 7-0 lead for the Cyclones.

Wildcats level the score

The Wildcats struck back in the opening seconds of the second quarter. Avery Johnson raced in for a 10 yard touchdown at the end of eight plays and 65 yards. With Luis Rodriguez kicking the extra point, the sides were level at 7-7.

Avery Johnson uses his legs to tie up the game 🍿 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/AJRtufbYDM — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) August 23, 2025

Kyle Konrady has an opportunity to put Kansas back into the lead with a field goal attempt with 4:13 to play to half-time. After 12 plays, and on fourth and nine, the 49 yard effort was right and wide of the posts.

Half time: Kansas State Wildcats 7 Iowa State Cyclones 7

Eskildsen’s composure in endzone

Brett Eskildsen showed excellent composure and great strength in the end zone when on the receiving end of a 24 yard pass from Rocco Becht.

First career TD catch for @EskildsenBrett was a beauty 🤩 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/iVEs78gTWA — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) August 23, 2025

The wide receiver caught the ball despite the Wildcats defensive presence. The touchdown from the sophomore was added to by Kyle Konrardy’s second successful kick of the game, coming after 11 plays and 67 yards.

As a result Iowa State had a double scores advantage, 14-7, in this Big 12 clash, at the end of the third quarter.

Back on level terms

Similar to earlier in the game, the Wildcats immediately responded on going behind to Iowa State.

On third down and three, quarterback Avery Johnson delivered an accurately judged 37 yard pass to Jayce Brown who raced into the endzone for his side’s second touchdown of the evening.

Luis Rodriguez maintained his 100% success record when kicking a second conversion to level the score at 14-14 with slightly over 14 minutes remaining in the 2025 Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Field Goal for Konrardy

With Cyclones’ next drive coming to an end, when fourth and five, Iowa State was forced to take a field goal attempt.

Konrardy’s effort was good from 34 yards, as he edged his team a three-point lead, with 10:04 remaining on the game clock.

With the Wildcats only making 9 yards from four plays on their next drive, Iowa State was soon back in possession of the football.

The Cyclones had two first downs in their four play drive before Becht ran in from seven yards for his side’s third touchdown of the game.

Konrardy again kicked successfully for a 24-14 advantage.

Just as many in the crowd thought the best action of the game was over, Kansas State again immediately replied with a converted touchdown.

With a first down on their own 35 yard line, Avery Johnson passed to his wide receiver Gerand Bradley who raced for a successful 65 yard touchdown.

Rodriguez was yet again perfect with his kicking, leaving just three points between the sides, a difference that would be maintained until the end.

Final score: Kansas State Wildcats 24 Iowa State Cyclones 21

First Big 12 game in Ireland

The long-running rivalry between the sides, known as “Farmageddon” was the first Big 12 clash in Ireland and the 13th time Dublin has hosted a US College Football game.

With more than 24,000 US visitors descending on the capital this weekend, the event is a major economic boost for the country, estimated at €130 million.

With the game live on ESPN in the USA, the US College Football audience’s attention was very much on the Emerald Isle on Saturday.

The Keough-Naughton College Football Ireland trophy was presented to the winners.

2026 and 2027 Dublin games

Games for 2026 and 2027 have already been confirmed for the Aviva Stadium.

Texas Christian University and the University of North Carolina will travel to Dublin next season.

In 2027, Pittsburgh and Wisconsin will open the season when they clash at Aviva Stadium.

