3,789 total views, 144 views today

Connacht Football 2023 – Mayo v Roscommon – Preview, betting and starting teams.

Mayo was crowned National League Champions last weekend and they will welcome Roscommon to Hastings Insurance MacHale Park on Sunday for the opening round of the Connacht Championship.

It should be a fascinating battle between the sides with the winners advancing to face Galway in the semi-finals.

After their win over Galway in the Allianz League Division 1 final on Sunday, Mayo head straight into Con- nacht championship action against Roscommon.

They last met in the Connacht championship in 2020 when Mayo won a semi-final by six points. Roscom- mon won their previous championship meetings by a point in 2019.

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MEETINGS:

• 2020: Mayo 1-16 Roscommon 0-13 (Connacht semi-final)

• 2019: Roscommon 2-12 Mayo 0-17 (Connacht semi-final)

• 2017: Mayo 4-19 Roscommon 0-9 (All-Ireland quarter-final) Replay

• 2017: Mayo 1-12 Roscommon 2-9 (All-Ireland quarter-final) Draw

• 2014: Mayo 0-13 Roscommon 1-9 (Connacht semi-final)

Facts about Mayo v Roscommon

Mayo took the Division 1 title this year, having won five, drawn two and lost one (v Monaghan) of their eight games

Roscommon finished third in Division 1 this season, winning four and losing three games.

Mayo beat Roscommon by two points (1-16 to 2-11) in this year’s League.

It’s 17 wins to two for Mayo, with one draw from their last twenty championship meetings with Roscommon.

Betting

Mayo are 1/3 with Roscommmon 3/1, bookies expect Mayo to win by 3pts

GAA TV Coverage

Match is live on RTE at 4pm on Sunday, it’s also on GAAGo for those people outside Ireland.

Starting Teams

We will have teams after the announcement on Thursday evening.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com