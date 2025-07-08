Mayo GAA Row Back on McStay Statement with Public Apology

Mayo GAA have issued an apology following widespread criticism of their original announcement regarding the dismissal of senior football manager Kevin McStay and his backroom team.

The County Board faced fierce backlash after their June 25 release, which stated that McStay and his management were being “relieved of their duties with immediate effect.” The blunt nature of the statement sparked outrage among supporters, players, and commentators who felt the tone lacked basic respect.

Tone Missed the Mark

Speaking at a County Board meeting on Monday night, vice-chairman Michael Diskin acknowledged the misstep. “The tone and content of that statement did not adequately reflect the deep appreciation and regard we hold for Kevin,” he said.

Diskin confirmed the original communication was compiled by Mayo’s management committee but admitted it fell short of the standards the board strives to uphold. Several club delegates also voiced their unease, agreeing that the delivery did not do justice to McStay’s contribution.

A Managerial Void to Fill

Mayo GAA now begin the search for a new senior football manager, with Diskin indicating an appointment could be made by the second or third week of the club championship, which starts in mid-August.

The county is also on the lookout for new minor and U-20 managers. Peadar Gardiner, David Heaney, and Tom Reilly have all stepped away from their roles for personal reasons after two years of service each. Gardiner managed the U-20s, while Heaney and Reilly were joint bosses of the minor side.

A Sincere Note of Thanks

In the follow-up statement, Mayo GAA paid tribute to McStay’s “exemplary commitment” to football in the county and wished him well in future endeavours. The message was far more measured and warmly received, though the damage from the initial release had already been done.

