Steelers 19–10 Panthers: Injury scare for Derrick Harmon, WR battle for Carolina

Steelers 19–10 Panthers
Pittsburgh saw off Carolina 19–10, but the win came with a concern on the defensive line. Here are the key takeaways from both sidelines.
Steelers
- Injury worry: Rookie first-rounder Derrick Harmon was carted off with a knee injury and was quickly ruled out. At half-time, Mike Tomlin said the defensive end was “being evaluated”.
- Depth already tested: Veteran Dean Lowry suffered an ACL tear earlier in camp, thinning the DL rotation.
- What it means: Expect Pittsburgh to explore a veteran addition — whether via a late trade or a cut-down-day pickup — to bolster depth up front.
- Next game: at New York Jets — Sun, 7 Sept (1 p.m. ET).
Panthers
- Reading the inactives: Carolina sat 33 players. Notably, wide receiver Brycen Tremayne got the night off, while veterans Hunter Renfrow and David Moore suited up.
- WR picture: Tremayne’s rest could signal an edge for the sixth or seventh receiver spot after a solid pre-season — or an attempt to keep him under the radar for the practice squad.
- Trade auditions? Getting Renfrow and Moore on the field may have doubled as a shop window. One of the two likely makes the 53; Renfrow’s comeback is a great story, but has he shown enough?