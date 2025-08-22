First-ever Women’s Irish Challenge at Malahide Golf Club 27–29 August

The 54-hole stroke play tournament is part of the Ladies European Tour Access Series (LETAS), will see 126 players from across Europe competing for a €45,000 prize fund.

Representing Ireland will be Olivia Mehaffey, Áine Donegan (a), Emma Fleming (a), Roisín Scanlon (a), Anna Abom (a), Olivia Hunt, Olivia Costello (a), Anna Dawson (a) and Aideen Walsh (a).

The inclusion if a number of Irish golfers will offer fans the chance to watch our homegrown talent compete against international superstars right here on Irish soil.

First Women’s Irish Challenge

The Women’s Irish Challenge marks the first time Ireland has hosted a LET Access Series event, placing it alongside the Hotel Planner Tour’s Men’s Irish Challenge as an important fixture in the sport’s development pathway.

LET Access Series

The LET Access Series serves as the official feeder tour to the Ladies European Tour (LET), providing players with vital opportunities to gain experience, earn ranking points, and secure promotion to the LET. For some of these Irish golfers, the chance to take this step is a significant milestone for fans, it’s an opportunity to see future stars in action.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on this link

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com