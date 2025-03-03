Video – Joe Highsmith Charges to Victory at Cognizant Classic

Joe Highsmith Charges to Victory at Cognizant Classic with Record-Breaking Finish

Historic Win Secures Masters Invitation

24 year old Joe Highsmith, made the cut on the number at the Cognizant Classic, then shot back to back 64s to take home the trophy, a 2 year PGA Tour exemption, an invite to The Masters and more than doubled his career earnings in the process. Awesome! 🙌pic.twitter.com/dt7tE47n0y — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) March 3, 2025

Joe Highsmith delivered a stunning final round at the Cognizant Classic, carding a 7-under 64 to overturn a four-shot deficit and claim his maiden PGA Tour victory in dramatic fashion.

His 64-64 weekend set a tournament record for the lowest closing 36-hole score since the event moved to PGA National in 2007. The two-shot win not only cements his breakthrough on the PGA Tour but also earns him a coveted place at the Masters, along with entry into the remaining five signature events of the season.

Highsmith’s triumph was all the more remarkable given the pressure he faced just to make the cut. A crucial par putt on Friday kept him in the tournament, and he never looked back.

Knapp’s Collapse Opens the Door

Overnight leader Jake Knapp, who made history with an opening-round 59, saw his hopes of a wire-to-wire victory unravel on the back nine.

Leading by one on the 11th, Knapp found the water, took two shots to escape, and walked away with a devastating triple bogey. The setback saw him tumble down the leaderboard, eventually settling for a tie for sixth.

Junior Bridgeman (64) and J.J. Spaun (68) finished as joint runners-up, while Ireland’s Shane Lowry closed with a 67 to secure a tie for 11th.

Lydia Ko Dominates in Singapore for 23rd LPGA Title

Fast Start Seals HSBC Women’s World Championship

Lydia Ko showcased her class with a flawless final round to capture her first HSBC Women’s World Championship title in Singapore.

The New Zealander, playing in the tournament for the 11th time, began the day with a one-shot lead and wasted no time in extending it, reeling off three consecutive birdies from the sixth hole to take control.

A composed 3-under 69 saw her finish four shots clear of Jeeno Thitikul (70) and Ayaka Furue (68), marking her 23rd career LPGA victory.

Hull’s Challenge Fades

Charley Hull, who started just one shot behind Ko, saw her chances slip away with a disappointing 74, finishing in a tie for fourth alongside Im Jin Hee, who posted the best round of the day with a 67, and Gaby Lopez (70).

Ko’s victory adds to an already glittering career that includes an Olympic gold medal and LPGA Hall of Fame status, reaffirming her place among the game’s elite.

