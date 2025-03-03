HomeGAAVideo - Pádraic Joyce Backs Review Process but Urges Consistency
Video – Pádraic Joyce Backs Review Process but Urges Consistency

Pádraic Joyce has urged the Football Review Committee (FRC) to make its final decisions on rule changes and stick to them, as the group prepares to meet this evening to finalise any amendments ahead of the upcoming championship.

“That has to be it. We can’t be changing them [after that],” the Galway boss insisted after his side salvaged a dramatic home draw against Tyrone, maintaining their position at the top of Division 1.

Joyce pointed to recent tweaks—such as penalising goalkeepers for delaying kick-outs beyond 20 seconds—being poorly communicated.

“They changed the goalkeeping one and we got an email the week after it was changed, which is ridiculous. So look, again, a small breakdown in communication there,” he remarked.

Despite these frustrations, Joyce praised the FRC’s overall efforts, noting that the rule changes have brought more excitement and fluidity to the game.

“Whatever they decide to do, we’ll coach it . . . but it needs to be whatever is decided. They have two weeks now to look at it and get the information out,” he added.

“But all in all, you have to praise the FRC because people were probably doubting at the start, will this work, will it not work? But it seems to have worked a good bit and there’s a bit more excitement in the game, a bit more jeopardy – and a bit more football being played as well, which is no harm.”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

