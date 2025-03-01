Video – Stephen Bradley Hits Back at Ian Harte’s League of Ireland Criticism

Stephen Bradley Hits Back at Ian Harte’s League of Ireland Criticism

Shamrock Rovers boss defends LOI clubs amid claims of overpricing young talent

🗣️”I’ll speak to Damien now. I’ll see if we can agree to let our players go for free” Stephen Bradley was gobsmacked discussing Ian Harte’s recent comments on the LOI “killing young lads’ chances”. Question by Dan McDonnell of the Indo. pic.twitter.com/ect4nU7HA6 — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) February 28, 2025

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has strongly dismissed claims made by former Ireland international Ian Harte, who accused League of Ireland clubs of hindering young players’ careers by pricing them out of moves abroad.

Harte, who runs a player agency, suggested that some LOI clubs were demanding excessive fees for young prospects, limiting their chances of securing moves to top European leagues. However, Bradley has come out swinging, insisting that the League of Ireland is not only developing talent but also ensuring clubs get fair value for their assets.

“It’s a crazy statement. I don’t know where it’s coming from,” Bradley said. “If anything, we need more funding to help clubs develop young players properly. We’ve seen so many players move on successfully – that doesn’t happen if clubs are pricing them out of moves.”

Bradley pointed to Justin Ferizaj’s recent move to Italy as an example of the LOI system working well, allowing young players to progress while clubs are still compensated fairly. He also stressed that Irish clubs operate with limited financial backing compared to their European counterparts and that selling players is often crucial to their sustainability.

This debate highlights a growing tension between agents looking to move players quickly and domestic clubs aiming to secure fair returns for the talent they develop. With increasing interest in LOI players from clubs in England and beyond, this argument is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com