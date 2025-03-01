Connacht Schools Senior A Cup Semi-Final Preview: Can Anyone Stop Sligo Grammar’s Dominance?

The Bank of Ireland Connacht Schools Senior A Cup has reached its semi-final stage, with four schools battling for a place in the final. Defending champions Sligo Grammar School are chasing a historic fourth consecutive title, while traditional powerhouses Garbally College and Marist College look to reclaim their dominance. Meanwhile, Colaiste Einde aims to upset the odds and continue their impressive run.

Marist College vs Colaiste Einde – 12:30pm, Marist College

Marist College has been a strong force in this year’s competition, topping Pool A with an unbeaten record. Their experience in high-pressure matches was evident in their 29-14 win over St Joseph’s College, and they carried that form into their 33-19 victory over Summerhill. Historically, Marist has won three Connacht Senior A titles, but they have been runners-up in both 2023 and 2024, losing to Sligo Grammar each time. They’ll be desperate to make it back to the final and change their fortunes.

Colaiste Einde, however, cannot be underestimated. They came through a hard-fought quarter-final against Colaiste Iognaid, winning 32-17, with standout performances from Sean Walsh and Michael Mullery, who both scored twice. With momentum on their side, they will fancy their chances of causing an upset. However, they are up against a Marist side determined to end their recent heartbreak.

Garbally College vs Sligo Grammar, 1pm Garbally College

This is a heavyweight clash between two of Connacht’s most successful rugby schools. Garbally College holds the record for the most Connacht Senior A titles, with an incredible 47 championships. The Ballinasloe school has been a dominant force in the competition for decades but hasn’t lifted the trophy since 2019. They finished top of Pool B this year and showed their quality with a 48-21 win over CBS Roscommon. However, they face their toughest test yet.

Sligo Grammar School is the team to beat. They have been the dominant side in Connacht schools rugby in recent years, winning three consecutive titles in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Their most recent triumph saw them defeat Marist College 29-18 in the 2024 final, proving their ability to handle the big occasion. This year, they once again topped Pool C with a perfect record and demonstrated their defensive strength in a 17-0 win over Colaiste Iognaid.

Prediction

This year’s semi-finals promise intense battles. Marist College has the experience and talent to overcome Colaiste Einde, but they will need to be at their best to avoid an upset. Meanwhile, Garbally College vs Sligo Grammar is the standout tie, with the defending champions looking to continue their dominance. Garbally will push them all the way, but Sligo’s recent track record makes them slight favourites.

With Sligo Grammar chasing a fourth straight title, the pressure is on—can anyone stop them?

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com