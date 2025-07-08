🟢 Connacht Appoint Allan Temple Jones as New Head of Athletic Performance

Connacht Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed the appointment of Allan Temple Jones as the province’s new Head of Athletic Performance.

Temple Jones brings a wealth of experience across a wide range of rugby codes, with an impressive CV built on elite-level roles in Ireland, South Africa, and the international Sevens scene. He joins a new-look backroom team at Connacht this season, led by Stuart Lancaster and supported by Rob Seib.

🔵 Proven Success on the Global Stage

Temple Jones most recently served as head coach of the Ireland Women’s Sevens team, a role in which he guided the side to their first-ever title on the SVNS Series, with a standout victory in Perth in 2024. His leadership also saw the team qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

🟣 His latest stint with the Irish Sevens ran for two years, but it was actually his second spell with the programme, having worked as Head of Athletic Performance for the men’s and women’s Sevens teams from 2017 to 2021.

🟡 South African Roots, World-Class Pedigree

Between 2021 and 2023, Temple Jones worked with The Sharks in his native South Africa, where he held the position of Athletic Performance Manager. A Durban native, he spent a decade as Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Springbok Sevens, gaining a reputation as one of the best in the business during South Africa’s most successful period at Sevens level.

🏅 His achievements include:

– Olympic Bronze Medal

– Commonwealth Gold

– Two World Series Titles

🔴 Taking Over from Michael Kiely

Temple Jones replaces Michael Kiely, who departs after three years in the role. Connacht Rugby and the IRFU thanked Kiely for his commitment and contributions, wishing him every success in his next chapter.

🟠 A Forward-Focused Appointment

This high-profile appointment signals a serious intent from Connacht and the IRFU to drive elite performance standards heading into the next cycle of domestic and international rugby. With Stuart Lancaster at the helm and Rob Seib also part of the coaching ticket, Temple Jones joins a team determined to bring silverware west of the Shannon.

