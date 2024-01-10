List of Up-and-Coming Rugby Stars for 2024 Six Nations
Ireland
**Ciaran Frawley**
Leinster’s potential at fly-half to fill the void left by Johnny Sexton’s retirement.
**Calvin Nash**
Munster’s promising winger vying for a spot in the back three.
**Tom Stewart**
Ulster’s try-scoring hooker pushing for a national team call-up.
**Jack Boyle**
Emerging talent from Leinster eyeing the loosehead vacancy.
**Tom Ahern**
Munster’s athletic forward, a hybrid flanker/lock, adding squad depth.
**Oli Jager**
Munster’s Crusaders-trained tighthead prop with impressive credentials.
**Cian Prendergast**
Connacht’s rising blindside flanker, showcasing effective rucking skills.
Wales
**Cam Winnett**
Cardiff Rugby’s standout full-back contender following notable performances.
**Morgan Morris**
Consistent Ospreys player aiming for a spot in the back row.
**Teddy Williams**
Skilful second-rower from Cardiff Rugby with a rugby-rich lineage.
**Ioan Lloyd**
Scarlets’ versatile talent comfortable at fly-half and full-back positions.
**Mackenzie Martin**
Cardiff Rugby’s dynamic No. 8 making an impact in the league.
**Cai Evans**
Dragons’ utility back showcasing prowess at fly-half and full-back.
**James Botham**
Physical back-row asset returning after injury setbacks.
**Ben Thomas**
Cardiff’s versatile back showcasing prowess across multiple positions.
**Alex Mann**
Former footballer excelling as a blindside flanker for Cardiff Rugby.
**James Fender**
Ospreys’ rookie second-rower stepping into significant shoes.
**Ryan Woodman**
Dragons’ versatile forward with experience in multiple positions.
**Cameron Hanekom**
Vodacom Bulls’ No. 8, potentially eligible for Wales.
**Rhys Ruddock**
Experienced Ireland international, soon eligible for Wales.
Scotland
**Kyle Rowe**
Glasgow’s potential wing sensation with an unconventional backstory.
**Matt Currie**
Edinburgh’s versatile centre, comfortable at 12 and 13.
**Nathan McBeth**
Glasgow’s prop impressing with his form, eligible through heritage.
**Alex Samuel**
Young lock from Glasgow, a potential addition to the squad.
**Connor Boyle**
Edinburgh’s dynamic flanker pressing for national recognition.
Italy
**Alessandro Izekor**
Benetton’s athletic flanker catching attention for his play.
**Mirco Spagnolo**
Benetton’s rising star at loosehead prop making a swift impact.
**Giacomo Ferrari**
Zebre’s promising openside flanker making strides in the league.
**Edoardo Iachizzi**
Benetton’s versatile back five forward providing depth options.
**Matteo Nocera**
Young prop from Zebre aiming for a spot in the national team.
**Leonardo Marin**
Talented fly-half from Benetton with Test experience at a young age.