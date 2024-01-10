HomeRugbyRugby IrishAndy Farrell Expected as British and Irish Lions Head Coach for 2025...
Rugby Irish

Andy Farrell Expected as British and Irish Lions Head Coach for 2025 Australia Tour

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
0

Andy Farrell Expected as British and Irish Lions Head Coach for 2025 Australia Tour

Confirmation and Legacy in London

Andy Farrell, the 48-year-old English coach, is poised to take over the coveted position of head coach for the British and Irish Lions’ 2025 tour to Australia. Expected to be announced as Warren Gatland’s successor, Farrell’s confirmation is anticipated during a lunchtime press conference in central London.

Stellar Coaching Record and Irish Rugby Success

Widely regarded as an exceptional candidate, Farrell’s credentials include orchestrating a Grand Slam victory and securing an unprecedented 2-1 series win in New Zealand in 2022. His tenure also witnessed Ireland’s significant ranking and performance ascent until being overtaken by South Africa at the end of the recent World Cup.

Endorsement and Enthusiasm from IRFU

The Irish Rugby Football Union is supportive of Farrell’s elevation to this esteemed role, with David Nucifora expressing eagerness about the potential appointment back in December. Farrell’s coaching prowess and success with Ireland position him as a strong contender, especially considering the likelihood of the majority of the touring squad hailing from Ireland.

Career Trajectory and Lions’ Past Engagements

Starting his career as a player in both codes before transitioning to coaching, Farrell’s Lions’ experience includes contributions to victorious campaigns in 2013 and 2017. Despite missing the recent South Africa tour due to prior commitments, he is now set for a potential sabbatical, allowing him to assume this critical coaching role.

New Era for Lions: Future Tour Details

This appointment marks the end of Gatland’s tenure since 2009, opening a new chapter for the Lions. The upcoming tour schedule commences against Western Force on June 28, culminating in the first Test in Brisbane on July 19.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
List of Up-and-Coming Rugby Stars for 2024 Six Nations
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2024: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches on Clubber, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

SportsNewsIreland is an Irish website launched in 2009 to offer sports fans in Ireland an alternative and independent source to keep them up to date with all the news from around the country. Every week we bring you live score updates from all levels of GAA, rugby, soccer, racing and athletics. Contact

Contact us: Email: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv