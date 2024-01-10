Andy Farrell Expected as British and Irish Lions Head Coach for 2025 Australia Tour

Confirmation and Legacy in London

Andy Farrell, the 48-year-old English coach, is poised to take over the coveted position of head coach for the British and Irish Lions’ 2025 tour to Australia. Expected to be announced as Warren Gatland’s successor, Farrell’s confirmation is anticipated during a lunchtime press conference in central London.

Stellar Coaching Record and Irish Rugby Success

Widely regarded as an exceptional candidate, Farrell’s credentials include orchestrating a Grand Slam victory and securing an unprecedented 2-1 series win in New Zealand in 2022. His tenure also witnessed Ireland’s significant ranking and performance ascent until being overtaken by South Africa at the end of the recent World Cup.

Endorsement and Enthusiasm from IRFU

The Irish Rugby Football Union is supportive of Farrell’s elevation to this esteemed role, with David Nucifora expressing eagerness about the potential appointment back in December. Farrell’s coaching prowess and success with Ireland position him as a strong contender, especially considering the likelihood of the majority of the touring squad hailing from Ireland.

Career Trajectory and Lions’ Past Engagements

Starting his career as a player in both codes before transitioning to coaching, Farrell’s Lions’ experience includes contributions to victorious campaigns in 2013 and 2017. Despite missing the recent South Africa tour due to prior commitments, he is now set for a potential sabbatical, allowing him to assume this critical coaching role.

New Era for Lions: Future Tour Details

This appointment marks the end of Gatland’s tenure since 2009, opening a new chapter for the Lions. The upcoming tour schedule commences against Western Force on June 28, culminating in the first Test in Brisbane on July 19.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com