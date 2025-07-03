🇮🇪 Ireland Rugby Team Named – Casey and Sam Prendergast start against Georgia

The Ireland team to face Georgia this weekend has been named — and there’s a notable mix of youth, form, and provincial pride across the 23. With several players away on British & Irish Lions duty and others out through injury, this is a chance for fresh talent to shine.

Here’s how the squad breaks down by province:

🟢 Connacht – 4 Players

📋 Total Breakdown

🗣️ Commentary

Absolutely delighted to see Darragh Murray make his first start for Ireland.

Only one Connacht player in the starting XV is a little disappointing, especially given how many front-liners are unavailable. Still, with three more Connacht men on the bench, there’s every chance they’ll get decent game time.

The bookies have Ireland as 16-point favourites, which feels like a stretch. With a squad full of new caps, any sort of win would be a bonus. What matters most is the experience this group gains at international level.

🇮🇪 Ireland Team Named for Summer Tour Opener in Tbilisi

Paul O’Connell, interim Head Coach of the Ireland Men’s team, has named his matchday 23 to face Georgia in the opening game of the two-Test Summer Series this Saturday evening at Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi (kick-off 9pm local time / 6pm Irish time).

There are two debutants in the starting XV and a further four uncapped players on the bench, as Ireland looks to build depth during this developmental tour.

🔴 Captain Casey Makes History

Craig Casey will captain Ireland for the first time, becoming the 112th Test captain in the nation’s history. The Munster scrum-half also becomes just the third 9 to lead Ireland in the professional era, following Niall Hogan (3 times) and Eoin Reddan (once).

He’ll form a half-back partnership with exciting young out-half Sam Prendergast, while the midfield pairing sees Stuart McCloskey and Jamie Osborne link up.

Tommy O’Brien will make his international debut on the wing, joining Jimmy O’Brien and Jacob Stockdale in the back three.

🟣 Milestone in Sight for Stockdale

Jacob Stockdale is set to win his 39th cap. One more try would see him become the 21st Irish player to reach 100+ points for the national side. It would also move him into outright 6th on Ireland’s all-time try-scoring list, ahead of Girvan Dempsey and Geordan Murphy.

🟢 New Faces in the Pack

Darragh Murray (Connacht) earns his first cap in the second row alongside Cormac Izuchukwu. The front row features Jack Boyle, Gus McCarthy, and Thomas Clarkson, while the back row sees Ryan Baird, Nick Timoney, and Gavin Coombes complete the starting pack.

🧢 Four More Uncapped Players on the Bench

The replacements bench includes four potential debutants: Munster duo Michael Milne and Tom Ahern, and Connacht pair Jack Aungier and Ben Murphy.

They are joined by Tom Stewart, Cian Prendergast, and Calvin Nash — all of whom will be expected to make an impact off the bench.

🗣️ Coach’s View – Paul O’Connell

“I’ve been really impressed with the application of this group in the build-up to the tour. Saturday presents a fantastic opportunity for these players to represent their country and show what they can do on the international stage. To Craig — I’d like to congratulate him on his first game as captain. He’s taken to the role superbly and I know how much he’s looking forward to leading the team.”

