🟢 Ireland U20 Team Named for World Rugby U20 Championship Opener vs Georgia – Sunday 29 June

Head Coach Neil Doak has named his Ireland Men’s U20s Match Day Squad, proudly sponsored by PwC, for the opening game of the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship.

📍 Venue: Calvisano, Italy

🕔 Kick-off: 17:00 Irish time, Sunday 29 June

📺 Live stream: Free on RugbyPass TV

🔰 Connacht’s Éanna McCarthy will lead the side as captain, having impressed during the recent U20 Six Nations campaign. It’s probably the weakest Irish U20s team in many years and top three finish in their group would be a positive outcome. In Pool C we have six-time champions New Zealand up against 2023 runners-up Ireland, hosts Italy, and Georgia.

🔢 Starting XV

15. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)

(UCD RFC/Leinster) 14. Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

(Old Wesley RFC/Leinster) 13. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

(Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

(Cork Constitution FC/Munster) 11. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

(Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

(Garryowen FC/Munster) 9. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

(Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster) 1. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

(Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht) 2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

(Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster) 3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

(Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

(Old Wesley RFC/Leinster) 5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

(Old Wesley RFC/Leinster) 6. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)

(UCC RFC/Munster) 7. Éanna McCarthy (captain) (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

(Galwegians RFC/Connacht) 8. Luke Murphy (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

🔄 Replacements

16. Mikey Yarr (UCD RFC/Leinster)

(UCD RFC/Leinster) 17. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

(Clontarf FC/Leinster) 18. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

(Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) 19. Conor Kennelly (Highfield RFC/Munster)

(Highfield RFC/Munster) 20. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

(Galwegians RFC/Connacht) 21. Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

(Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) 22. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

(Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 23. Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

🇮🇪 Best of luck to the Ireland U20s as they kick off their Championship campaign!