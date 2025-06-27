🟢 Ireland U20 Team Named for World Rugby U20 Championship Opener vs Georgia – Sunday 29 June
Head Coach Neil Doak has named his Ireland Men’s U20s Match Day Squad, proudly sponsored by PwC, for the opening game of the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship.
📍 Venue: Calvisano, Italy
🕔 Kick-off: 17:00 Irish time, Sunday 29 June
📺 Live stream: Free on RugbyPass TV
🔰 Connacht’s Éanna McCarthy will lead the side as captain, having impressed during the recent U20 Six Nations campaign. It’s probably the weakest Irish U20s team in many years and top three finish in their group would be a positive outcome. In Pool C we have six-time champions New Zealand up against 2023 runners-up Ireland, hosts Italy, and Georgia.
🔢 Starting XV
- 15. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)
- 14. Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
- 13. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
- 12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)
- 11. Derry Moloney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
- 10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)
- 9. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
- 1. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
- 2. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
- 3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
- 4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
- 5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
- 6. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)
- 7. Éanna McCarthy (captain) (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
- 8. Luke Murphy (Young Munster RFC/Munster)
🔄 Replacements
- 16. Mikey Yarr (UCD RFC/Leinster)
- 17. Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
- 18. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
- 19. Conor Kennelly (Highfield RFC/Munster)
- 20. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
- 21. Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)
- 22. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
- 23. Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
🇮🇪 Best of luck to the Ireland U20s as they kick off their Championship campaign!