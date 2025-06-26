Irish Swimmers Reach Finals at U23 Euros and Sette Colli – McCartney, Bailey, McSharry, Fannon Shine

McCartney and Bailey Qualify for Finals in Slovakia; McSharry and Fannon Progress in Italy

It was a strong start for Irish swimmers on the opening day of competition at the European Aquatics U23 Championships in Slovakia and the Sette Colli International in Rome, with Ellie McCartney, Evan Bailey, Mona McSharry, and Tom Fannon all booking their places in tonight’s finals.

🇸🇰 European U23 Championships – Slovakia

Ellie McCartney was in sensational form in the 200m Individual Medley, clocking 2:15.02 to win her heat and qualify fastest overall. She’ll take lane 4 in the final at 6.27pm (IRL), ahead of France’s Bertille Cousson (2:15.25) and Italy’s Giada Alzetta (2:15.74).

Evan Bailey impressed in the 200m Freestyle, finishing second behind Olympic champion David Popovici (1:46.84) in his heat with a time of 1:47.48. The Wexford native advances fourth overall to the final at 5.24pm (IRL).

Eoin Corby was heartbreakingly denied a place in the 50m Breaststroke Final after a swim-off with Ukraine’s Maksym Ovchinnikov. Both clocked 28.00 in the heats, but the Ukrainian’s 27.99 edged Corby (28.14) in the decider, just after Corby had raced for Ireland in the Mixed Medley Relay.

Also competing in Slovakia this morning:

Brandon Biss – 200m Backstroke: 2:03.36

– 200m Backstroke: 2:03.36 Cormac Rynn – 200m Freestyle: 1:47.77 (his third fastest time ever)

– 200m Freestyle: 1:47.77 (his third fastest time ever) Maria Godden – 50m Backstroke: 29.39 (Top 12)

– 50m Backstroke: 29.39 (Top 12) Jack Cassin – 100m Butterfly: 53.05 (Top 12)

– 100m Butterfly: 53.05 (Top 12) Mixed Medley Relay (Cullen, Cassin, Corby, Godden): 11th place in 3:55.47

🇮🇹 Sette Colli International – Rome

Olympic bronze medallist Mona McSharry eased into the 100m Breaststroke Final after winning her heat in 1:07.05. She qualifies second overall behind GB’s Angharad Evans (1:06.83), with the final at 6.04pm (IRL).

Tom Fannon clocked 22.21 in his heat of the 50m Freestyle, behind Britain’s Ben Proud (21.90). He advances to the final ranked fourth overall with a start time of 6.44pm (IRL).

Ellen Walshe opened the Irish campaign in Rome, finishing the 200m Freestyle in 2:01.52. She will return on Friday for her main event, the 400m Individual Medley.

A further press release will follow this evening’s finals.

