All-Ireland Junior Semi-Finals – Day Preview

📅 Saturday, 9 August 2025 | 📍 Coláiste Muire Máthair, Galway

There’s something special brewing in Galway this weekend.

For the first time ever, the All-Ireland Junior Semi-Finals will be held in the west — and Coláiste Muire Máthair (St Mary’s) is set to host a brilliant day of GAA Rounders action.

With 12 teams across three competitions, this is a celebration of everything that makes Junior Rounders so exciting — new clubs, fresh talent, local heroes, and the relentless pursuit of national glory.

Over 50 teams competed at Junior level this season, a phenomenal reflection of the sport’s growth and inclusiveness. Now, only the best remain.

👏 A Word of Thanks

Before the first pitch is thrown, a sincere word of thanks goes to the match referees — Aine McLaughlin, Sean Bailey, and Michael Slevin — whose dedication and fairness allow these games to be played in the right spirit. Without them, days like this wouldn’t be possible.

🍛 Hot Food Available – St. Mary’s Food Hall

Food will be served throughout the day at the front entrance of the main building. Players, coaches, and supporters can enjoy:

Chicken or vegetarian curry – just €5

Tea, coffee, and snacks

🔴 Junior Men’s Semi-Finals

🕐 1:00pm – Inniskeen Grattans (Monaghan) vs Kilmore (Roscommon)

🧑‍⚖️ Referee: Aine McLaughlin

Inniskeen’s narrow win over Carrickmacross showed their grit, but Kilmore’s calm, composed style — and impressive group stage — might just give them the edge.

Kilmore’s defensive organisation could be key against Inniskeen’s explosive hitters.

🔮 Prediction: Kilmore to edge it

🕒 3:00pm – Myshall (Carlow) vs St. Senan’s (Limerick)

🧑‍⚖️ Referee: Michael Slevin

Myshall have been sharp all season. But St. Senan’s are seasoned and spirited — and could cause an upset if they can contain Myshall’s top order.

🔮 Prediction: St. Senan’s on balance

🔴 Junior Ladies Semi-Finals

🕐 1:00pm – Castletown Liam Mellows (Wexford) vs Elphin (Roscommon)

🧑‍⚖️ Referee: Michael Slevin

Castletown look the most balanced team remaining. Elphin will fight hard, but they’ll need a near-perfect performance.

🔮 Prediction: Castletown

🕒 3:00pm – Dublin Metropolitans vs Inniskeen Grattans

🧑‍⚖️ Referee: Sean Bailey

The Mets are growing in confidence. Inniskeen, though underdogs, have momentum after a great win over Kilmore.

🔮 Prediction: Dublin Metropolitans

🟡 Junior Mixed Semi-Finals

🕐 1:00pm – Dublin Metropolitans vs St. Senan’s (Limerick)

🧑‍⚖️ Referee: Sean Bailey

Senan’s have looked unstoppable all season — slick, strong and composed. The Mets will need a flawless display to stop them.

🔮 Prediction: St. Senan’s

🕒 3:00pm – Galway City Rapparees vs Gusserane (Wexford)

🧑‍⚖️ Referee: Aine McLaughlin

Gusserane have been ruthless, but Rapparees — boosted by home support — look tactically sharp and hungry for another All-Ireland Final.

🔮 Prediction: Galway City Rapparees

🌟 What Makes Days Like This

This isn’t just about silverware — it’s about community, commitment, and pride. Every player, coach, volunteer, and supporter has helped make this day possible.

Whether it’s your first year in Rounders or your fifth, reaching a Junior All-Ireland Semi-Final is a massive achievement — and every club taking the field today has earned it.

Good luck to all involved — and enjoy what promises to be a fantastic day for the sport.