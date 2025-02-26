HomeOther SportsGolfCognizant Classic 2024 Betting Preview: Course Guide, Stats & Best Bets
Cognizant Classic 2024 Betting Preview: Course Guide, Stats & Best Bets

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
Cognizant Classic 2024 Betting Preview: Key Stats, Trends & Best Bets

Date: 29th Feb – 3rd March, 2024 | Location: PGA National, Florida | TV Coverage: Sky Sports

🏆 Tournament History & Course Breakdown

The Cognizant Classic, originally known as the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic, has been a part of the PGA Tour since 1972. The PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has hosted the event since 2007, featuring the infamous “Bear Trap” (holes 15-17).

🏌️ Course Details:

  • Par: 71
  • Length: 7,147 yards
  • Greens: Bermuda
  • Stroke Index (2024): 70.08
  • Key Challenge: Wind-affected fairways, 13 water hazards, and heavily bunkered greens.

📊 Key Stats for Success

  • ✅ **SG: Tee to Green (SG:T2G)** – Last 7 winners ranked inside the Top 5.
  • ✅ **Greens in Regulation (GIR)** – 12 of last 18 winners ranked Top 10.
  • ✅ **Driving Accuracy over Distance** – Fairway accuracy is more crucial.
  • ✅ **Wind Performance** – Proven links players thrive here.
Year Winner Score Odds
2024 Austin Eckroat -17 220.0
2023 Chris Kirk -14 44.0
2022 Sepp Straka -10 200.0
2019 Keith Mitchell -9 300.0

💰 Best Bets, Expert Picks & Longshots

🔥 Top Contenders

  • ✅ **Shane Lowry (23.0)** – Excellent wind player, strong course form.
  • ✅ **Russell Henley (25.0)** – Former winner, elite iron player.
  • ✅ **Sepp Straka (28.0)** – Defending champion, trending well.

🎯 Longshot Value Picks

  • ✅ **Alex Smalley (80.0)** – Tied 5th here last year, elite ball-striking.
  • ✅ **Kurt Kitayama (100.0)** – Strong wind player, top-5 potential.
  • ✅ **Brian Harman (110.0)** – Links-style player, suits tough courses.

📊 Final Thoughts & Betting Strategy

  • ✅ Bet on **accurate ball-strikers** with good SG:T2G & GIR.
  • ✅ Monitor **wind conditions** for potential surprises.
  • ✅ **Longshots have a great record here** – consider high-value picks.

🚀 Recommended Bets

  • ✅ Shane Lowry (23.0) – 1pt EW
  • ✅ Sepp Straka (28.0) – 1pt EW
  • ✅ Alex Smalley (80.0) – 0.5pt EW
  • ✅ Kurt Kitayama (100.0) – 0.5pt EW
  • ✅ Brian Harman (110.0) – 0.5pt EW

Stay tuned for **daily betting updates & live odds tracking**!

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

