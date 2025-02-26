Cognizant Classic 2024 Betting Preview: Key Stats, Trends & Best Bets
Date: 29th Feb – 3rd March, 2024 | Location: PGA National, Florida | TV Coverage: Sky Sports
🏆 Tournament History & Course Breakdown
The Cognizant Classic, originally known as the Jackie Gleason Inverrary Classic, has been a part of the PGA Tour since 1972. The PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has hosted the event since 2007, featuring the infamous “Bear Trap” (holes 15-17).
🏌️ Course Details:
- Par: 71
- Length: 7,147 yards
- Greens: Bermuda
- Stroke Index (2024): 70.08
- Key Challenge: Wind-affected fairways, 13 water hazards, and heavily bunkered greens.
📊 Key Stats for Success
- ✅ **SG: Tee to Green (SG:T2G)** – Last 7 winners ranked inside the Top 5.
- ✅ **Greens in Regulation (GIR)** – 12 of last 18 winners ranked Top 10.
- ✅ **Driving Accuracy over Distance** – Fairway accuracy is more crucial.
- ✅ **Wind Performance** – Proven links players thrive here.
📈 Recent Winners & Betting Trends
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Odds
|2024
|Austin Eckroat
|-17
|220.0
|2023
|Chris Kirk
|-14
|44.0
|2022
|Sepp Straka
|-10
|200.0
|2019
|Keith Mitchell
|-9
|300.0
💰 Best Bets, Expert Picks & Longshots
🔥 Top Contenders
- ✅ **Shane Lowry (23.0)** – Excellent wind player, strong course form.
- ✅ **Russell Henley (25.0)** – Former winner, elite iron player.
- ✅ **Sepp Straka (28.0)** – Defending champion, trending well.
🎯 Longshot Value Picks
- ✅ **Alex Smalley (80.0)** – Tied 5th here last year, elite ball-striking.
- ✅ **Kurt Kitayama (100.0)** – Strong wind player, top-5 potential.
- ✅ **Brian Harman (110.0)** – Links-style player, suits tough courses.
📊 Final Thoughts & Betting Strategy
- ✅ Bet on **accurate ball-strikers** with good SG:T2G & GIR.
- ✅ Monitor **wind conditions** for potential surprises.
- ✅ **Longshots have a great record here** – consider high-value picks.
🚀 Recommended Bets
- ✅ Shane Lowry (23.0) – 1pt EW
- ✅ Sepp Straka (28.0) – 1pt EW
- ✅ Alex Smalley (80.0) – 0.5pt EW
- ✅ Kurt Kitayama (100.0) – 0.5pt EW
- ✅ Brian Harman (110.0) – 0.5pt EW
Stay tuned for **daily betting updates & live odds tracking**!